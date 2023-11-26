"Patrick Mahomes is going to be throwing to himself" - Chiefs fans in disbelief over injury-hit roster for Raiders clash

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders with a depleted wide receivers group, following recent injury updates.

When they visit the Raiders on Sunday, the defending Super Bowl champions will be missing the services of WRs Kadarius Toney (thumb) and Mecole Hardman (hip and ankle), and running back Jerick McKinnon (groin).

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This development has fans puzzled:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Should the Kansas City Chiefs have pursued a big-name receiver at the trade deadline?

When the Kansas City Chiefs won their Super Bowl titles, it was with the benefit of top wideouts who could lessen Travis Kelce's workoad. At LIV, it was Tyreek Hill. Then at LVII, it was JuJu Smith-Schuster.

But two home losses in 2023 have seemingly exposed their massive shortcomings at that position: the season opener against Detroit Lions and the Super Bowl LVII rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. In each of them, the Chiefs' WR corps dropped multiple passes, and Patrick Mahomes' aunt Tinesha expressed her dismay at the situation on the 2 Gems and a Mic podcast:

“The same receivers are out there, dropping balls left and right. And Pat is out there looking crazy himself… The frustration is showing. I got tired of seeing this… Kelce was out there looking crazy. Andy out there making calls that people don’t normally see him make. Their frustration is showing everywhere.”

Expand Tweet

This begs the question if besides Mecole Hardman, there was any option general manager Brett Veach could have realistically pursued.

The first and foremost option would have been Davante Adams. He was very well known to be frustrated at his lack of offensive involvement in Josh McDaniels' second year as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, saying:

"I'm a human being and I have extremely high standards for myself in this offense... my benchmark is not wins and losses -- it's greatness. So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game. That's my purpose for being here. I'm not here just to hang out; I came here to win and to do it the right way."

Other options could have been Chase Claypool, who had not been successful as a Chicago Bear and eventually landed in Miami. Another name might have been then-Cleveland Brown Donovan Peoples-Jones, who was eventually acquired by the Detroit Lions.