Is Patrick Mahomes staring at a PR nightmare? Chiefs fans concerned after Super Bowl MVP's family member's scathing rant

Patrick Mahomes has seen people in his family of his age create a controversy. However, his mother's sister might be on the verge of creating a new source of outrage directed at the family. An alleged video of Tenisha Mahomes, his aunt, has surfaced with direct callouts of his team and Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach.

Fans braced for the comments to blow up into a national news story.

Here's what Tenisha Mahomes said:

"I still say a lot of this is on Veach. It's on him. He isn't on the field, but he damn sure could have gone and got some help. Stevie Wonder could have seen that this was a problem... Those same receivers dropping balls left and right. And Pat is out there looking a little crazy himself. You got Kelce out there, and the frustration is showing. [00:00:30]"

Tenisha Mahomes continued, naming Veach's "ego" as a culprit for the wide receiver's struggles:

"[00:00:43] Don't tell me that it could, as many burdens could have been lifted if the GM would have been out of his head and let his ego go a little bit and went out there and got some help. [00:01:02]"[19.0]

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs slip to nervous lows

Patrick Mahomes at Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has been part of only excellence in his time with the team, but the team is in a turbulent position with Mahomes. At the time of writing, the team is merely the third seed in the AFC. Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are the top seeds in the conference.

Lamar Jackson has the second seed at 8-3, and then the Chiefs sit in third at 7-3. With do-or-die December coming up, the Chiefs are on a 1-2 skid over their last three games. This makes some wonder if the quarterback's team has peaked in 2023.

With just six games left, Mahomes should take care of business to vault back into the top spot. Unlike wild card hopefuls who might be able to sneak in with a record slightly over .500 in the coming weeks, a rise to the top seed takes perfection, as top teams do not lose.

Will the Chiefs pull out a perfect end to the season, or could they be forced to go on the road for the first time in the Mahomes era?