“Tired of seeing this”: Patrick Mahomes’ aunt mouths off against Chiefs GM’s ego in damning rant

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense haven't looked as dominant as in seasons past. Fans of the team are wondering what the issue is in Kansas City after a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

One person close to the two-time league MVP lays the offensive woes on the front office. Tinesha “The Diva” Mahomes, the aunt of the superstar quarterback, didn't hold back on her "2GemsandaMic" podcast.

She called out Chiefs GM Brett Veach during a recent episode:

“I still say a lot of this is on [Brett] Veach. He ain’t on the field but he damn well could’ve went and got help. I think Stevie Wonder could’ve seen this was a problem. Those receivers are out there dropping balls left and right and Patty’s out there looking a little crazy himself. You got Kelce out there and the frustration is showing.

"I got tired of seeing this and I’m not the only one. Kelce’s out there looking crazy. Andy’s out there making calls that people don’t normally see him making. That frustration is showing everywhere."

“A lot of these burdens could’ve been lifted if the GM would’ve just been out of his own head and let his ego go a little bit and went out there and got some help. He had ample opportunity to go out there and do that.

"But for some reason, he thought he something that everybody else didn’t see. They might make it to the Super Bowl, or they might be one and done. Because they can’t score in the second half.”

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 on Monday Night Football, which dropped the Chiefs to a 7-3 record. However, they are still atop the AFC West and there is no real cause for concern in Kansas City.

Exploring Chiefs' dropped passes and offensive woes in the second half

The wide receiving core for Kansas City is a major reason why their passing game has been off. They lead the NFL in dropped passes (28) and the second-highest dropped passes percentage (7.3).

Patrick Mahomes is on pace for the fewest passing yards in a season and is already at 9 interceptions. Wide receivers Rashee Rice and Kadarius Toney are in the top 10 in dropped passes percentage at 10.9 and 10 percent, respectively. Even worse, the Chiefs' offense is last in points per game in the second half (5.3) and have not scored in the second half in their last three games.

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Who does Patrick Mahomes and company face next?

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City are looking to get back on track over the next two weeks. They will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 and the Green Bay Packers on SNF in Week 13.

Winning these next two games will likely give them an inside track to being the No.1 seed in the AFC playoffs and from there they could repeat as Super Bowl champions.

