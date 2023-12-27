Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have lost more games than they should have in the 2023 season, and that has caused the quarterback to lose fantasy value.
On Tuesday, the situation hit its nadir after Redditor u/smauryholmes stated that the reigning MVP finished Week 16 as the worst quarterback, at 34.2 PFF Offense Grade and 30.4 PFF Pass Grade - lower numbers than even career backups Nick Mullens (41.4) and Trevor Siemian (36.7).
That has caused worry among fans, who blamed all sorts of people - Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.
Hall of Famer critical of Chiefs' stunning 2023 regression
The regression of the Kansas City Chiefs has drawn all sorts of opinions from sportscasters and sportswriters, most of them cautiously optimistic. But one of the sport's most famous figures has a more caustic take.
Hall-of-Fame quarterback Kurt Warner took to X/Twitter to criticize their Week 16 performance, calling it the worst of the Patrick Mahomes era.
This came after the star quarterback spoke about the team's offensive woes, saying (via ESPN):
“There were just mistakes, offensively. You see glimpses of us moving the football, scoring in the red zone. It’s just we haven’t done it consistently enough. We have one good game, one bad game, one good game, one bad game."
Could Chiefs turn back to Eric Bieniemy as offensive woes continue under Matt Nagy? NBC writer weighs in
Meanwhile, Mike Florio has a theory about the Chiefs' regression.
Patrick Mahomes is not the problem; he is still one of the league's better quarterbacks despite a lack of a proper wide receiver corps. Travis Kelce is still as prolific as he can be; it is just that said wide receiver corps has usually failed to step up when defenses inevitably converge on him.
However, they and Andy Reid are all sorely feeling the absence of Eric Bieniemy. NBC Sports' Mike Florio wrote on Tuesday that their former offensive coordinator could be the key to reenergizing the offense, assuming the already-eliminated Washington Commanders ditch him after Week 18:
"Someone needs to push the Chiefs to be better than they are... Bieniemy might be the one. If he becomes available after Week 18, the Chiefs should consider bringing him back in an effort to get things back to the way they’ve been.
"Regardless, (they) should consider whether Bieniemy needs to be back as the offensive coordinator for 2024, if (once again) he doesn’t get a head-coaching job and doesn’t land elsewhere as a coordinator."
For further context, the Chiefs' last two games are against the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers. The Commanders, meanwhile, face the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.