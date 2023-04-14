When the Kansas City Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill last offseason, many claimed that Patrick Mahomes wouldn't be the same quarterback.

However, the Chiefs quarterback was able to shut down all the critics, and in his newly built offense, Justin Watson emerged as a massive deep threat.

The speedy WR is back in Kansas City as he recently signed a two-year extension with the team, and he is expected to be even better this season.

The Chiefs fans are extremely happy with Watson's return as they see him as a player who is a great fit for their system and doesn't cost much as well. Here's how Chiefs fans on social media reacted to his extension:

Ryan @sparkmau5 @AdamSchefter @JLSports3 Comment section goofy this dude is always wide open 20-30 yards down field just sayin 🤷‍♂️ @AdamSchefter @JLSports3 Comment section goofy this dude is always wide open 20-30 yards down field just sayin 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/fhgruA35xJ

SamuelELMascarado @samuel76vargas @AdamSchefter @JLSports3 One year of the system in the bag, watch for 800 yard season with 5TD’s. @AdamSchefter @JLSports3 One year of the system in the bag, watch for 800 yard season with 5TD’s.

KC Sports Network @KCSportsNetwork ‍



Justin Watson vs $82.5M cornerback J.C. Jackson Justin Watson vs $82.5M cornerback J.C. Jackson 😮‍💨 https://t.co/h0Yx8k48ue

Landon @landoneinck @NFL_DovKleiman Great to have him back. Super reliable safety net for Mahomes. @NFL_DovKleiman Great to have him back. Super reliable safety net for Mahomes.

ChiefN_620 @ChiefN_620 @NFL_DovKleiman Watson gonna ball out getting more targets than he did last season. Practically every catch he had was a clutch play we needed. @NFL_DovKleiman Watson gonna ball out getting more targets than he did last season. Practically every catch he had was a clutch play we needed.

Throughout the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs were linked with moves for Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins. However, it seems like none of them will play alongside Mahomes next season.

OBJ has already signed with the Ravens, and Hopkins' contract will be difficult for the Chiefs to handle. Hopefully, Justin Watson will justify the faith the franchise has in him, and come up big for Patrick Mahomes' offense next season.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are in a prime position to repeat as Super Bowl champs

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

Last season was the perfect opportunity for the rest of the NFL to take advantage of a young Kansas City Chiefs team and they failed to do so. Next season, the Patrick Mahomes-led team will be even better and that will be a scary sight.

The Chiefs played with multiple rookies throughout the past season who have improved and will be expected to make a big jump in 2023.

As a result, it won’t be a surprise if the Chiefs end up winning another Super Bowl, and Mahomes wins his third regular season MVP award.

It's safe to say that the Chiefs are a modern-day dynasty. Interestingly, the way they operate in the offseason has shown glimpses of how the New England Patriots worked during their time at the top.

