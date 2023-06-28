Orlando Brown Jr. had been a massive part of the offensive line protecting Patrick Mahomes for the past two seasons, but in the ongoing offseason, he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coming off a Super Bowl-winning campaign, Brown signed a four-year $64 million contract with the Bengals, and will now protect Joe Burrow. Ahead of the new season, the offensive tackle compared playing with Burrow to Mahomes, and Brown revealed how it would be easier to protect his new quarterback. Here's what he said:

“Now, as opposed to having to play in a lot more space with guys on my edge, guys have got to rush through me because Joe isn’t necessarily at 12-1/2 or 13 yards on certain drops. He’s going to be at 7-1/2 getting the ball out.”

The Chiefs fans didn't like Brown's comments as they thought their former player was throwing shade at Patrick Mahomes. Here's how they reacted to it:

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs have become arch-nemesis of each other, and both teams' players have thrown shots at each other over the past few seasons.

Last season, Patrick Mahomes led his team to an AFC Championship Game victory over Joe Burrow's Bengals, and the Chiefs came out on top. It will be interesting to see which team will have the upper hand in the upcoming season.

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs have already replaced Orlando Brown Jr.

Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Once the Kansas City Chiefs knew that they won't be able to keep Orlando Brown Jr. anymore, they immediately signed another star tackle to replace him. Former Houston Texans OT Jawaan Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the Super Bowl champions earlier in the offseason.

The Chiefs also signed Donovan Smith to a one-year, $3 million deal, and he will hope to make an immediate impact. It is expected that Taylor will play as the right tackle, and Smith will be slotted at the left tackle in the upcoming season.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are the favorites to repeat as Super Bowl, and building a great offensive line is a big reason for that. Hopefully, the reigning NFL MVP will continue to dominate in 2023, as he did last season.

