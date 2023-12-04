Kansas City Chiefs travelled to Lambeau Field on Sunday Night and succumbed to a 19-27 loss at the Green Bay Packers.

Jordan Love was once again stellar, throwing for three touchdowns as he continues to justify general manager Brian Gutekunst's faith in him. But Patrick Mahomes was once again subpar, throwing for just one touchdown against one interception.

But according to the Chiefs Kingdom, his last Hail Mary drive was marked by not one, but two missed defensive pass interference calls. The first was off this blatant backpacking move by rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine on former Packers (and currrent Chiefs) wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The second of these came off this fourth-down heave to tight end Travis Kelce, which ended the game:

Expand Tweet

And they raged on X/Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chiefs’ loss at Packers could mean new AFC top seed

There are still five weeks left to play in the 2023-24 NFL season, but anyone who thought during the offseason that a team other than the Kansas City Chiefs would be the AFC’s top seed must be happily smiling.

The loss puts the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens in a 9-3 tie, with the latter assuming the lead via a better intraconference record. And their offenses are no slouches, either.

Lamar Jackson is finally reaping the benefits of having top wideouts to throw to, like Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, and rookie Zay Flowers; and that is not to mention the rushing abilities of himself, Justice Hill, and Gus Edwards.

That is not to say that the Ravens have been beset by injuries. JK Dobbins and Mark Andrews are out for the season, but the likes of Keaton Mitchell and Isaiah Likely have managed to fit in well.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins boast Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s former teammate Tyreek Hill, still happily catching balls from Tua Tagovailoa alongside Jaylen Waddle. They are also massively boosted by a one-two running back combination of veteran Raheem Mostert and rookie De’Von Achane.

Both teams also have solid defenses, respectively backed by Pro Bowlers Bradley Chubb/Xavien Howard, and Roquan Smith/Marlon Humphrey.

So while the Chiefs do not have to face either of them (they have already defeated the Dolphins), they need a perfect late run to maintain their grip over the conference.