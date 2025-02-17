Chiefs' fans were already unhappy with the Eagles for having defeated their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his teammates in Super Bowl LIX but Philadelphia supporters' latest gesture has them up in arms. The Kansas City passer has been compared to Kermit the Frog because of the former's unique baritone, which NFL observers have come to be familiar with because of his cadence.

Ad

Eagles fans took that metaphor and made it graphically literal during their Super Bowl celebrations. They took a Kermit the Frog stuffie and used a real noose to hang him. Given the increased sensitivity around such issues, Chiefs' supporters were less than thrilled by the insinuation.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kansas City followers took to X/Twitter to express their displeasure at the latest shenanigans. They were less than thrilled with Philadelphia supporters' act and took to the social media platform to register their disagreement. Here are some of the posts.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Note: some viewers might find the below comments NFSW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The responses kept coming with some accusing the Eagles' faithful of crossing the line concerning common banter. Some even highlighted potentially racist tropes that might be associated with the gesture. Here are some more reactions.

"More than just Chiefs fans. Hanging a Kermit doll, representing a black man by a noose is honestly evil." - said one.

"I think that most people would be pretty disappointed in this behavior, regardless of who's team... If Chiefs won, and this was something that represented Hurts, I imagine fans would get "extremely angry". - contended another.

Ad

"Second time you’ve posted this as outrage only from Chiefs fans. You seriously think every other fan base is cool with the symbolism of lynching a black man?" - concurred a third.

Patrick Mahomes' brilliance for Chiefs spawns hatred from Eagles' players and fans after Super Bowl win

Using the symbolism of Patrick Mahomes being hung, especially with reported references to shameful incidents of lynching, showed that the Eagles recognized how great the player had been in winning the last two Super Bowls and reaching another edition this year. Nobody characterized it better than A.J. Brown who said that their biggest achievement was making the Chiefs' star look average, even though he himself is an offensive player. The wideout said,

Ad

"That's a good quarterback, probably the best quarterback in the game, and we just made him look average. We know he not average."

Philadelphia gained a measure of revenge on Kansas City by lifting the Lombardi Trophy two years after Patrick Mahomes denied them. Possibly that is why their celebrations, rightly or wrongly, include the quarterback very prominently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.