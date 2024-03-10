Chris Jones entered the 2024 NFL offseason as one of the biggest names to keep an eye on. His contract with the Kansas City Chiefs expired following their Super Bowl victory, so the superstar defensive lineman was pending free agency. He would have been one of the top targets for many teams this year, but the franchise was able to lock him up before then.

Prior to the 2024 NFL free agency period officially kicking off on March 13, Jones signed a massive five-year contract extension with the Chiefs reportedly worth up to $160 million and including $95 million in guaranteed money. Any doubts about his future in Kansas City have now been settled after the team made him the highest-paid defensive tackle ever by AAV.

Shortly after signing the extension, a post from Jones' personal X account from last year recirculated and went viral. He was in the middle of contract negotiations during last offseason, when he responded to a fan that he would not go to another team.

Jones said:

"I'm a chief for life. I will not play for another franchise"

Now that he is locked into a long-term contract, it appears that Jones was telling the truth all along. His loyatly to Kansas City has been receiving a ton of praise lately from many fans on X, including some of the following comments.

Loyalty can sometimes be hard to find in the NFL with so many players switching teams during the course of their careers This can be due to a team not paying them what they are worth or the player desiring to play somewhere else. This was apparently not the case at all for Chris Jones and the Chiefs. He wanted to remain in Kansas City and the franchise gave him a blockbuster contract to do so.

Chris Jones' contract sets a new standard for DT

Chris Jones

With his new five-year contract reportedly expected to be worth $160 million in total money, Chris Jones will set a new NFL record as the highest paid defensive tackle ever. His $32 million in AAV surpasses Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald, who previously topped this list with $31.7 million in AAV.

In addition to making him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history, the Chiefs also made Jones the second-highest paid defensive player, regardless of position. Only Nick Bosa makes more by AAV after signing his contract with the San Francisco 49ers worth $34 million.