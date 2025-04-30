Chiefs first lady Tavia Hunt gets detected "high" for harmful toxin despite her "super healthy" lifestyle

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia, has often been spotted sharing her healthy lifestyle on social media. But despite claiming to be a “super healthy” individual, Tavia was recently diagnosed with high levels of glyphosate inside her body. Glyphosate is a herbicide used by farmers to control broadleaf weeds.

Ad

On Wednesday, Tavia Hunt shared a brief health update on her Instagram story. Tavia revealed having done her “toxicity test” recently, which came out with expected bad news for her. Talking about being “super surprised” about having high levels of glyphosate inside her body, Tavia wrote:

“Just had a toxicity test with @mediciislife and I’m HIGH in glyphosate. I am a super healthy person. I have already thrown out all plastic and made other changes - so super surprised by this. We need to demand better from those who are in charge and are supposed to protect public health.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tavia Hunt gets detected "high" for harmful toxin despite her "super healthy" lifestyle (Image Credit: Tavia/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Apart from posting about her private life, Tavia Hunt has also been quite open about sharing her opinions on trending topics. Earlier this week, Tavia shared her honest reaction to her husband, Clark Hunt, confirming the team’s interest in accepting President Donald Trump’s White House invitation.

Ad

Clark Hunt’s wife Tavia recapped beautiful family moments on Easter

Tavia Hunt turned the Easter special into a heartfelt tribute to her family with an Instagram post. Tavia’s Instagram post featured multiple pictures highlighting the Hunts’ different unseen family moments. The first picture was taken during a family outing with her husband and kids.

It was followed by a picture of Tavia and her daughter Ava Hunt enjoying horse riding at the beachside. In the third slide, Clark Hunt and his son Knobel can be spotted playing golf. The other slides included pictures of her pet dog, a clip featuring fireworks, and many more special memories of Tavia.

Ad

Before celebrating Easter, Tavia Hunt accompanied her husband, Clark, to the NFL Annual Meetings in Palm Beach. Later, Tavia recapped her memorable moments from the trip to Florida, including a handful of pictures with the Chiefs's coach Andy Reid’s wife Tammy and Clark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.