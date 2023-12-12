Andy Reid has never been known as a coach who openly complains about in-game situations to the media. This was not the case following the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. He was clearly frustrated with a game-changing penalty called on Kadarius Toney.

In his press conference following the game, Reid expressed his disappointment with an offside call that negated what could have been the Chiefs' game-winning touchdown.

When he spoke with the media on Monday, the day after the game, he doubled down on his opinion of the referees who made the controversial call.

Here's what Reid said, via Chiefs reporter for The Athletic, Nate Taylor, from his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"I've been doing this a long time. This isn't an excuse. It's a working relationship. That part is so important in this thing. You see it on both sides. You give the head coach a heads up. That's what I was really trying to get across."

The Chiefs pulled off what would have been a spectacular and potentially game-winning touchdown on their final offensive drive against the Bills. Patrick Mahomes completed a pass to Travis Kelce, who lateralled the ball to Kadarius Toney, who then ran it in for a score.

The only issue is that the play was called back for an offsides penalty, as the refs ruled that Toney was lined up in the neutral zone before the ball was snapped.

Both Mahomes and Reid let their frustrations be known after losing the game. Mahomes was seen screaming on the sidelines and complaining about the call to opposing quarterback Josh Allen. Andy Reid addressed it in his postgame press conference.

What did Andy Reid say after the loss to Bills?

Andy Reid was uncharacteristically outspoken about the offsides call that essentially lost the game for his Chiefs in Week 14 against the Bills.

Reid said:

“It's a bit embarrassing for the National Football League for that to take place.”

Reid was not necessarily disputing the actual penalty, as Kadarius Toney was pretty clearly lined up in the neutral zone. His issue was apparently with the refs calling it before giving him or Toney a warning about the issue.

While offensive offsides are rarely called in the NFL, it has been a point of emphasis in recent years, according to Peter King in his "Football Morning in America" column. He explained that it wasn't called a single time from 2016 through 2019 but has been called six or more times every season since then.

There have been 13 offensive offside penalties this season.