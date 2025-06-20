Chiefs HC Andy Reid drops 2-word message hyping up Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's NWSL team KC Current

As we're inching closer to the start of the 2025 NFL season, it looks like some big names in the Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying their downtime.

The Chiefs' head coach, Andy Reid, was recently enjoying a Kansas City Current game with his star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Lynne Mahomes. Some of the Chiefs' rookies were also at the CPKC stadium enjoying the soccer action.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany co-own the KC Current. The club was established in 2020 and is a professional women's soccer team that plays in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The Mahomes own the team with Angie and Chris Long.

A big Kansas City Chiefs squad visited the CPKC stadium to support the Current in their recent NWSL game. However, the lighting of the night was when the Chiefs' HC Andy Reid dropped a two-word message to hype up the club:

"KC Baby!" said Reid."

Veteran NFL analyst downplays the Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid's legacy with a Patrick Mahomes claim

Many consider Andy Reid to be one of the greatest head coaches in the history of the league, courtesy of the work he has done since taking over the Chiefs. Reid turned Kansas City into an NFL juggernaut by winning three Super Bowls.

However, veteran journalist Colin Cowherd claimed that Reid achieved all of his success due to his quarterback. On Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd said that the HC only began bringing in trophies when Mahomeds started playing for his team.

"As great as Andy Reid is, he only started hoisting trophies when he got Patrick Mahomes."

Reid took over the reins of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. However, he did not make a championship game appearance until 2018, in Mahomes' second year in the league and first as a starter.

