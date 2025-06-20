  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid drops 2-word message hyping up Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's NWSL team KC Current

Chiefs HC Andy Reid drops 2-word message hyping up Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's NWSL team KC Current

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jun 20, 2025 16:35 GMT
NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
Andy Reid (left); Patrick Mahomes (right) [Image source: Imagn]

As we're inching closer to the start of the 2025 NFL season, it looks like some big names in the Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying their downtime.

The Chiefs' head coach, Andy Reid, was recently enjoying a Kansas City Current game with his star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Lynne Mahomes. Some of the Chiefs' rookies were also at the CPKC stadium enjoying the soccer action.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany co-own the KC Current. The club was established in 2020 and is a professional women's soccer team that plays in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The Mahomes own the team with Angie and Chris Long.

also-read-trending Trending

A big Kansas City Chiefs squad visited the CPKC stadium to support the Current in their recent NWSL game. However, the lighting of the night was when the Chiefs' HC Andy Reid dropped a two-word message to hype up the club:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"KC Baby!" said Reid."

Check out the post below:

Veteran NFL analyst downplays the Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid's legacy with a Patrick Mahomes claim

Many consider Andy Reid to be one of the greatest head coaches in the history of the league, courtesy of the work he has done since taking over the Chiefs. Reid turned Kansas City into an NFL juggernaut by winning three Super Bowls.

However, veteran journalist Colin Cowherd claimed that Reid achieved all of his success due to his quarterback. On Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd said that the HC only began bringing in trophies when Mahomeds started playing for his team.

"As great as Andy Reid is, he only started hoisting trophies when he got Patrick Mahomes."

Reid took over the reins of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. However, he did not make a championship game appearance until 2018, in Mahomes' second year in the league and first as a starter.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Twitter icon

I love football and WWE!

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications