Chiefs HC Andy Reid shares concerning update on Xavier Worthy ahead of Week 2 clash vs. Eagles

Kansas City’s receiving corps is in limbo as Andy Reid confirmed on Wednesday that Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals were held out of midweek practice.
The announcement adds uncertainty ahead of Sunday’s home matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, a rematch of the 2025 Super Bowl.
Worthy, the Chiefs’ first-round pick in 2024, has been sidelined since dislocating his shoulder during Friday’s 27-21 loss to the LA Chargers in Brazil.
Reid added that the sidelined receivers are showing improvement but remain unavailable for practice.
“Both are doing better and making progress,” Reid said to reporters. "Xavier’s just rehabbing.”
The Kansas City coach emphasized that neither surgery nor injured reserve is being considered.
The injury occurred when veteran tight end Travis Kelce collided with him on the third play from scrimmage. Kelce addressed it on his “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday.
“(Xavier Worthy’s) one of our best players, he’s going to take that step to be one of the best receivers in the National Football League, and I run into him and all of a sudden one of the biggest pieces of the game plan is out of the game ” Kelce said.
“I was trying to kind of set up my guy to be able to get into position, and it all just happened pretty quick. I just got to be better, man. I’m 13 years in the league, there’s no excuse for me running into my own guys like that.”
Where the Chiefs stand at wide receiver amid Xavier Worthy's uncertainty
Andy Reid noted that Jalen Royals, who has been dealing with knee tendinitis since August, has yet to resume on-field work. He is also unlikely to be ready for the game versus Philadelphia on Sunday. That leaves Kansas City thin at wideout with Rashee Rice still suspended.
Marquise “Hollywood” Brown led the group with 99 yards on 10 catches against LA. Tyquan Thornton contributed a pair of receptions for 41 yards, including a 38-yard grab. JuJu Smith-Schuster added 55 yards on five catches, offering Patrick Mahomes a steady short-yardage option.
Xavier Worthy's status will be monitored closely through the week as the Chiefs prepare for the marquee matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.
