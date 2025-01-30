Chiefs HC reveals shocking secret about Steve Spagnuolo ahead of Super Bowl 59

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl with the opportunity to win their third consecutive title. The Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC championship game to become just the fourth team in NFL history to go to the Super Bowl three years in a row.

Kansas City has developed a winning recipe for success under the coaching tandem of Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo, who have coached alongside one another since 2019. They have led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl victories and four appearances in six seasons, with Super Bowl LIX marking appearance No. 5.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," Reid discussed the chemistry and camaraderie between himself and his offensive coordinator, revealing details of their long coaching histories.

"Spags and I have been around each other for 40 years," Reid said. "People probably don't know that, but all the way back to when we were college coaches, so I kind of know what he's thinking and what time of the game. I have full trust in him. Whatever he likes in those situations, he dials up and goes."

Chiefs-Bills AFC championship matchup brings record-setting viewership

The AFC championship matchup between the Bills and Chiefs was labeled as one of the most highly anticipated contests of the entire NFL season. The fourth postseason meeting between Kansas City and Buffalo, much like the previous three, did not disappoint.

For the third consecutive time in the history of the matchup, the game with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as the quarterbacks was decided by one possession. The latest installment of the Allen-Mahomes rivalry was possibly the largest, shattering the NFL record for the most-viewed AFC title game in league history.

This year's AFC title game peaked at 57.4 million viewers, breaking last year's record of 55.5 million viewers during the Chiefs' matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens.

The game came down to a crucial – yet controversial – fourth-down stand, as Josh Allen was stymied by the Chiefs' defensive front, securing a win for Kansas City.

