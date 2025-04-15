Chiefs Heiress Ava Hunt drops 2-word reaction on sophomore year cheerleading duties at SMU

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt acknowledged her continued role on the Southern Methodist University cheerleading squad with a brief update through Instagram Stories on Tuesday. Re-sharing a post from SMU Cheer and Pom that listed her as a sophomore from Dallas, TX, Hunt added a two-word caption:
“Year 1!!”
This follows a separate Instagram story she posted earlier on Apr. 7, in which she expressed anticipation for her upcoming sophomore year. Hunt uploaded a photo of herself wearing her cheerleading uniform and wrote:
“So excited for year 2 with the best!!”
Ava Hunt, the youngest child of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and former beauty queen Tavia Shackles, began her academic and cheerleading journey at SMU in Aug. 2024. She joined the university’s cheerleading team shortly after enrollment and completed her freshman season with the squad.
The Chiefs organization remains focused on the upcoming 2025 NFL season, while Ava prepares for her second year balancing academic life and cheerleading commitments. Ava is one of three children in the Hunt family, alongside her sister Gracie (Miss Kansas USA 2021) and brother Knobel.
Her presence at SMU continues the Hunt family's visibility outside the NFL sphere.
Ava Hunt steps away from SMU and Chiefs duties for family spring break in Cabo
Chiefs heiress and SMU sophomore cheerleader Ava Hunt spent spring break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her family, stepping away briefly from college and cheer responsibilities. The 19-year-old joined parents Clark and Tavia Hunt, as well as sister Gracie Hunt.
The trip followed a busy period for Ava, who appeared in full SMU cheerleading uniform last month to support a fundraising effort for “SMU Giving Day.” She also participated in Parents’ Weekend on campus, taking photos with her family. Prior to spring break, Ava and Gracie were seen attending an FC Dallas match, an MLS team owned by the Hunt family, shortly after KC’s Super Bowl loss.
Her time off coincides with personal developments within the Hunt family. Tavia Hunt alluded to a challenging month in a social media post and speculation continues around Gracie Hunt’s rumored split from Cody Keith, who was previously seen vacationing with the family.
