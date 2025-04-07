Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt "excited" for her sophomore season on SMU's cheerleading squad

While the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, its heiress, Ava Hunt, is gearing up for her sophomore year at Southern Methodist University. On Sunday, Ava shared an Instagram story, highlighting her excitement for her second year in SMU’s cheerleading squad.

Ava Hunt posted a picture of herself on her Instagram story, wearing her cheerleading uniform. In the caption, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt wrote:

“So excited for year 2 with the best!!”

Ava Hunt "excited" for her sophomore season on SMU's cheerleading squad (Image Source: Ava/IG)

Ava Hunt is the youngest of Clark and Tavia Hunt's three children. She has two older siblings, sister Gracie and brother Knobel.

Ava left for SMU in August 2024 and shortly thereafter, started her cheerleading career. The Chiefs heiress’ mother Tavia helped her with settling in the college and later penned down an emotional note for her daughter.

Tavia shared an Instagram post last August, expressing her emotions about Ava leaving for college.

“Today, I left a piece of my heart at SMU. Ava Hunt, you’ve always been a mix of sunshine and hurricane - fierce, fearless, and capable of incredible things. I’m overflowing with excitement for you, even as I tuck away my tears for later,” Tavia wrote.

Ava Hunt enjoyed celebrating 19th birthday with elder sister Gracie

Before sharing her anticipation for sophomore year at SMU, Ava Hunt made headlines for her glamorous 19th birthday celebrations with sister Gracie, last week.

Since Ava shared a birthday with Gracie, the younger sibling penned a wholesome birthday note for former Miss Kansas USA. Celebrating Gracie’s 26th birthday, Ava wrote:

“Happy birthday to my birthday twin! I don’t know what I would do without you! Thank you for being the best built-in best friend I could ask for! You bring so much joy to everything and I’m so blessed to call you my sister! I love you endlessly!!”

As for Gracie, she penned down an emotional tribute for Ava Hunt, to celebrate her 19th birthday. Gracie’s tribute came via an Instagram post, which featured her adorable moments with the younger sibling and a beautiful caption that read:

“Today, I’m celebrating a piece of my heart! Happy birthday, @avahunt! You bring so much joy and light wherever you go, and your laughter is truly contagious. I’m so grateful we get to share this journey together. I honestly can’t imagine life without you—you’re my best friend.”

Before celebrating their birthdays together, the Hunt siblings were spotted enjoying a soccer game together in Texas. For their outing, Gracie and Ava Hunt adorned stylish outfits, a glimpse of which the former Miss Kansas USA later shared with her fans.

