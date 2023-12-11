Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt gives Taylor Swift a gift from $15,000,000,000 family ahead of Travis Kelce’s girlfriend’s 34th birthday

Ava Hunt, the heiress to the Kansas City Chiefs-owning family, has reasons to know Taylor Swift. For one, she's the most famous woman in the world right now after albums, a record-breaking tour and a movie. She's also dating a Chiefs player, which adds to her fame and connects her to Hunt.

The heiress met Swift at a Chiefs' game, where the singer and songwriter became a mainstay of the crowd. She's routinely there in a suite watching and cheering.

Hunt took the opportunity yesterday with the Chiefs taking on the Buffalo Bills. She gave the cardigan singer a lovely gift ahead of Swift's 34th birthday.

Swift, who has spent quite a lot of time in a suite with Donna Kelce, Brittany Mahomes and several other friends and family of Chiefs' players, was an "enchanting" meet for the team heiress.

The Chiefs spoiled Ava Hunt's gift for Taylor Swift

Ava Hunt may have given Taylor Swift a stunning gift to make her day, but the Kansas City Chiefs couldn't seal the deal. They were trailing late in the game with a chance to score.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes watching the game

This time, they did score. Travis Kelce, Swift's boyfriend, took a pass from Patrick Mahomes and ran 25 yards downfield. At that point, he turned and pivoted toward Kadarius Toney, flipping him the ball from 10 or so yards away.

Toney pranced into the end zone to give the Chiefs a three-point lead. Unfortunately, the wide receiver had begun the play from an illegal position. He was slightly offside, and the penalty wiped out the score.

From there, the Chiefs couldn't move the ball and finally turned it over on downs, sealing a three-point win for the Buffalo Bills. It dropped the Chiefs to a surprising 8-5 record.