Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt credits Taylor Swift for 'exciting' year as Kansas City looks to go back-to-back

Gracie Hunt is certainly thankful to Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs heiress, already a big fan, has been over the moon for the 2023 NFL season. Not only is Swift dating Travis Kelce, but she has also become a common fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games.

Always there to support her team, Gracie had to meet up with the pop star. The Hunt family seemed to enjoy the pop singer's presence, even giving her a gift early on in the season.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Gracie was asked about Taylor Swift, and how it has been to have her around for the games:

“Growing up a fan of Taylor, it’s been beyond exciting to have her attend games and watch her joy and fun cheering on Travis and the Chiefs, the team that I’ve grown up loving and cheering for my whole life."

Of course, Gracie also mentioned Swift's unconfirmed appearance at the Super Bowl:

“I know she has a very arduous journey coming from her concert that she performs right before the Super Bowl, I certainly do hope that our paths will cross.”

Swift, who is performing in Tokyo on February 10, will have to get on a 12-13 hour long flight to make it to the Super Bowl. While her next performance is in Sydney on February 16, no report has been able to confirm her attendance.

Having said that, Gracie had to acknowledge the Chiefs and their current 'special' era:

"It’s such a difficult journey to reach the AFC Championship game, let alone to win it on the road as underdogs and then earn the right to go back to the Super Bowl, and I just feel so blessed to have so many joyful memories.”

The Chiefs Super Bowl clash against the San Francisco 49ers is scheduled on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.

Gracie Hunt fully supports Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story

A few weeks ago, Gracie spoke to "Outkick the Morning with Charly Arnolt." Asked about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's new relationship, Gracie said:

"We're all just excited to see two such phenomenal people happy."

Adding that it's wonderful to see their love story unfold, Gracie also mentioned young female fans taking an interest in football due to Swift, who is "wonderful, beautiful and brilliant."

With the 2023 NFL season wrapping up soon, one can hope to see more interactions between Swift and the Hunt family.