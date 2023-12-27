Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has become the most popular topic of the 2023 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Hunt family, the longtime owners of the iconic NFL franchise, have welcomed the singer with open arms.

Gracie Hunt is the daughter of Clark Hunt, the co-owner, chairman and CEO of the Chiefs. She recently sat down for an interview for "Outkick the Morning with Charly Arnolt" and spoke about Swift's presence at Chiefs' games.

"First of all," Hunt said, "I think we're all just excited to see two such phenomenal people happy. I mean it's so easy for us to cheer for it, and the entire world to cheer for it. Because they're wonderful for each other and it's been so fun to watch this love story unfold. That's just been so special, to see how happy they are."

"And also, have so many young female fans watching football, interested in football. Maybe consider playing flag football. There are so many values from football that transfer into life and can have really great takeaways. She is wonderful, beautiful and brilliant. All of the things. And it's been so much fun to have her come into Chiefs games."

Could Taylor Swift be Travis Kelce's special guest on the "New Heights" episode?

Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights" has gained popularity since airing in 2022. Fans of the Kelce's learn more about their lives on and off the field. Fans recently tuned in to learn more about Taylor Swift from Travis Kelce.

On this week's episode, the Kelce's announced that there would be a special holiday episode that will debut this Friday. They said there would be special guests, and Travis Kelce hinted he had a big surprise. This made many fans speculate that Swift could be one of the special guests.

The Kelce's promised a 'revolving door' of family members. But they didn't give away too much as the episode still has to be recorded. Swift, who was in Kansas City on Monday to watch the Christmas Day matchup, is high on the list of potential guests. So everyone will have to wait until Friday to see if she makes her first appearance.