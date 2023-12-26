Taylor Swift was in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day to support Travis Kelce. A win would have secured the Chiefs a division win and a trip back to the playoffs. Unfortunately for Kelce and the Chiefs, they suffered a tough 20-14 AFC West divisional loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL fans were quick to voice their concerns over Kansas City's rollercoaster of a season. Many of whom blamed Taylor Swift for being a distraction and causing the reigning Super Bowl champions to faulter.

However, Swift's loyal fan base didn't take long to support her and take offense to one particular post that called the singer's appearance a 'curse' to the team.

Other Swifties went as far as to say that the comments were misogynistic and that Swift doesn't control what happens on the field. She also doesn't have a say in Kansas City's offensive game plan or if Travis Kelce is going to get double-teamed.

Below are some of the Swifties comments in support of Taylor Swift:

Taylor Swift faces backlash as Chiefs' performance continues to suffer

The Kansas City Chiefs have a 9-6 record and currently have a two-game lead in the AFC West division. A winning record and the division lead with two games remaining on the schedule would have some fan bases ecstatic.

However, Chiefs fans have become accustomed to dominant success from their team over the last few seasons. The reigning Super Bowl champions have made three appearances in the last four seasons, bringing home two Lombardi Trophies.

Entering their Week 10 bye week, the Chiefs were 7-2, since then, they have just a 2-4 record. With Taylor Swift in attendance, the Chiefs are just 3-4 and Travis Kelce has had just one touchdown. These stats and the fact that the Chiefs are not as dominant as in years past have placed the blame on Swift.

The national broadcast of the Christmas Day matchup continued to show Taylor Swift in the suite at Arrowhead alongside Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany.

Swift and Mahomes were accused of'sulking' after the loss and being a reason for the team's distraction. The Kansas City Chiefs will look to move on and potentially lock up the division title in Week 17 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.

