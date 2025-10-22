  • home icon
  • NFL
  Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt drops 1-word message after Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany raise $1,508,000 for QB's charity

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt drops 1-word message after Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany raise $1,508,000 for QB's charity

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 22, 2025 16:10 GMT
Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shared her thoughts on Patrick and Brittany Mahomes charitable work. (Photos via Getty Images)
Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shared her thoughts on Patrick and Brittany Mahomes charitable work. (Photos via Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany hosted their annual "15 and the Mahomies Foundation" gala on Monday evening. The couple raised $1,508,000 that was then split amongst 20 local charities who were in attendance at the event.

Brittany Mahomes shared a few snapshots from the gala in a post on Instagram. She expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped make the event a success and creating an impact in the community.

"@15andmahomies just keeps getting better👏🏼 thank you to everyone who continues to show up and help us make an impact in the world🙏🏼🤍" Brittany Mahomes captioned the Instagram post.
also-read-trending Trending
Brittany Mahomes' post received over 30,000 likes in less than 24 hours since it was posted. Amongst the comments and likes, was one from Gracie Hunt, Chiefs' CEO, Clark Hunt's daughter, who shared her love.

"Beautiful!! 💖" Brittany Mahomes wrote.
Gracie Hunt commented on Brittany&#039;s Instagram post. (Comment via Brittany Mahomes&#039; Instagram)
Gracie Hunt commented on Brittany's Instagram post. (Comment via Brittany Mahomes' Instagram)

In the photos in Brittany Mahomes' post, she shared some of the guests in attendance. Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his wife Tammy showed their support for the quarterback. In another photo, Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, and his younger brother, Jackson, and his younger sister, Mia, were also in attendance.

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany's gameday outfit featured an image of QB

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, is known for her gameday outfits. The Kansas City Current co-owner enjoys wearing custom pieces that show her support for the three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback.

For the Chiefs' Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, the 30-year-old wore a custom sweatshirt that featured a large image of the quarterback. The image could be seen on the front and back of the sweatshirt. She paired the look with black shorts and knee-high black boots and a small black purse.

The mom-of-three also had her children, daughter Sterling and Golden and son Bronze, on the sidelines with her ahead of the game.

The sweatshirt may have been a lucky charm for the Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City dominated the Las Vegas Raiders in a 31-0 shutout on Sunday, advancing to 4-3 on the season.

