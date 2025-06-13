Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt soaks up the sun during thrilling yacht ride in Capri

Gracie Hunt shared a photodump on her Instagram on Friday, giving her followers a glimpse into her Mediterranean escape. The Kansas City Chiefs heiress soaked up the sun in Capri, Italy. Hunt wore a green and yellow patterned swimsuit while enjoying a yacht ride.

Ad

She flaunted her toned abs, showing that she focuses on both fitness and style. In the eighth slide, Hunt posed on the boat's front deck, wearing a neon green sleeveless bodycon mini dress with drawstrings on both sides. The background was a rocky sea cave. She posed with her legs crossed and made a heart with her hands.

As the photo carousel continued, her followers got a peek into her luxury lifestyle. In the 17th slide, Hunt shared a picture of her meal: a fresh tomato salad with red, pink and yellow heirloom slices, topped with basil. Two iced tea glasses with lemon completed the table with signature European coastal charm.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Capri camera crumbles 📸🐠🩵🪼🦋," Hunt wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Also read: Chiefs owner’s daughter Gracie Hunt shows off strapless white mini dress at F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Gracie Hunt shares her favorite Lake Como restaurants from her Italy trip

On Wednesday, Gracie Hunt shared a travel throwback on Instagram during her time in Italy. She shared her top five restaurant recommendations from the Lake Como adventure trip. First on her list was II Gatto Nero, a celebrity hotspot above Cernobbio. It is popular because of its views and romantic vibes. According to Hunt, it is a top pick for classic Italian dishes.

Ad

The Chiefs heiress also applauded La Terrazza at Villa d'Este for its lakeside setting and seasonal menu. Hunt gave a shoutout to Ristorante Mistral at Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, a Michelin-starred spot famous for its Italian and Mediterranean cuisine.

She ranked Locanda La Tirilindana fourth on her list. She said it is a haven for seafood in Sala Comacina and popular for its homemade pastas and lakefront view. Lastly, she mentioned Trattoria del Glicine, popular for traditional Lombard dishes.

Ad

Also read: Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's wife Tavia sneaks out for vacation to Monaco with daughter Gracie

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.