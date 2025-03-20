Even though it's the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs' heiress Gracie Hunt isn't taking time off from her workout regime. As a fashion model, health and fitness have been a focus of her life and she doesn't compromise on these aspects. She is the daughter of Clark Hunt, CEO of the Chiefs.

On Wednesday, Hunt gave fans a sneak peek into her morning workout session via her Instagram story. It featured a picture of Hunt from the gym, in which she was seen flaunting her toned physique. For her early morning workout session, the Chiefs heiress wore a lavender-colored sports bra and leggings.

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt flaunts toned physique after early morning gym grind (Image Source: Instagram/@GracieHunt)

Hunt kept her hair tied back and was also spotted wearing Whoop's fitness tracking band and a smartwatch. She finished her outfit with black sports shoes. A day before she gave fans a sneak peek into her workout session, Gracie was spotted serving fashion goals during a tennis session.

Gracie Hunt opens up about special pre-game routine

Just like how most players on the Kansas City Chiefs have their dedicated pre-game rituals, Gracie Hunt has her special pre-game routine, which she has been following for many years. In an interview with People Magazine earlier this year, Gracie shed light on the ritual and explained:

"I always get up early on game day to get a workout in. It helps get any jitters out and also sets a positive tone for the day ahead."

Game days have always been super special for Hunt, as it has been one of those occasions where she spends more time with her younger sister Ava Hunt. In the interview, the Chiefs' heiress spoke about attending Kansas City games with her sister and said:

"Ava is my best friend, and we actually share the same birthday... seven years apart to the day! I love doing game days together."

