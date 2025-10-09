Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s sparkly outfit gets flirty shoutout from BF Derek Green at style lounge event (Photo)

Gracie Hunt turned emcee for the night during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 14th annual Style Lounge on Wednesday. She hosted the event, and her boyfriend, Derek Green, proudly shared a photo of her on Instagram.“I love the emcee,” Green wrote.Gracie reposted it on her Instagram story.The Chiefs heiress wore a red Kansas City sweatshirt, a black sequined skirt and black high heels.Source: (Via Instagram/ @graciehunt)The event was held at Arrowhead Stadium’s North Club.There were over 10 local shops, cheerleader appearances and a runway show inspired by game day. Guests enjoyed food, drinks and shopping while hanging out with former players and fans. It was all put together by Helzberg.For the Hunt family, the event is special. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia Hunt, started it 14 years ago.She shared a heartfelt post saying she wanted to create something that brought football, fashion and community together, and that dream is still going strong. Tavia also applauded the women-owned businesses and designers who made the event memorable.&quot;Thank you to our models, players, Chiefs Cheer, and our amazing staff.❤️💛To our female fans - the 57% - this is for you!!&quot; Tavia wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChiefs Style Lounge came after Week 5, with Kansas City owning a 2-3 record. The team faced the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football and lost 31-28.Gracie Hunt’s recaps years with boyfriend Derek GreenGracie Hunt posted a sweet video collage on her boyfriend, Derek Green's, 26th birthday on Sept. 20. It showed their journey together, from their first meeting at Arrowhead Stadium in 2017 to cozy moments and Kansas City Chiefs game nights this season.“Happy birthday to my best friend! 🥳 Cheers to 26 and your best year yet! I love you ❤️,” Hunt wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, it was not until last March that Hunt and Green started dating. They first met as kids at Chiefs family events and reconnected in 2017 at the team's home stadium.Derek is the son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, who played for the team from 2001 to 2006.