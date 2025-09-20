  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s bond with BF Derek Green shines as mom Tavia delivers heartfelt birthday tribute to son of former Kansas City QB

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s bond with BF Derek Green shines as mom Tavia delivers heartfelt birthday tribute to son of former Kansas City QB

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 20, 2025 15:53 GMT
Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt&rsquo;s bond with BF Derek Green shines as mom Tavia delivers heartfelt birthday tribute to former Kansas City QB
Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s bond with BF Derek Green shines as mom Tavia delivers heartfelt birthday tribute to former Kansas City QB. Credit: Gracie Hunt/Instagram, IMAGN

On Saturday, Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt wished boyfriend Derek Green on his 26th birthday while showing her affection for him. She also shared a video collage showing their relationship over the years.

Ad

In one photo, Gracie and Derek kiss on the field at the Chiefs' home, Arrowhead Stadium. She’s wearing a black top and light pants, while he is in dark casual clothes.

Another photo is captioned “how it started (taken the night we met in 2017)," showing their first meeting at the stadium. Derek wears a red-and-black jacket, and Gracie stands smiling beside him.

A throwback from 2018 shows them dressed up at a formal event. Derek in a tux, Gracie in a bright pink dress, holding neon light sticks. In a newer photo captioned “how it’s going,” they’re back at Arrowhead, standing close with their backs to the camera, looking at the field.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Another picture shows them on a terrace by a golf course. Gracie wears a crop top and shorts, smiling at Derek, who is in a T-shirt and shorts. There’s also a cozy selfie at night, where Gracie is in a black top and necklace, Derek smiling behind her.

In another, Derek lifts Gracie slightly off the ground on a balcony. She is in a black dress with a high slit, and he is in a white shirt and dark pants. One playful photo shows them laughing at Arrowhead again. Gracie touches Derek’s chest while he smiles. He’s in a Chiefs T-shirt and shorts, and she is in a tank top and shorts.

Ad
"Happy birthday to my best friend! 🥳 Cheers to 26 and your best year yet! I love you ❤️" she wrote.
Ad

Gracie’s mom, Tavia Hunt, also posted a birthday message for Derek:

"Happy Birthday, Derek! 🎉 We adore you and are so grateful for the way you lead with faith and bring so much joy to Gracie’s life and ours. ❤️🎂 Praying this year is filled with blessings and your best yet!"
Source: (Via Instagram/ @GracieHunt)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @GracieHunt)

Gracie Hunt and Derek Green got close in early 2025, and by March, they were officially dating. Their relationship started after Gracie broke up with Cody Keith. Derek is the son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, who played for the team from 2001 to 2006.

Ad

Cody Keith dropped ‘gratitude’ note after Gracie Hunt breakup chatter

After rumors of his breakup with Gracie Hunt, Cody Keith posted a cryptic message on Instagram on April 7.

"Gratitude= Freedom from all negative things happening around you. Choose to be thankful," Keith wrote.

The post did not mention Gracie directly. But the timing was just days after she went public with her new boyfriend, Derek Green.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications