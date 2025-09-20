Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s bond with BF Derek Green shines as mom Tavia delivers heartfelt birthday tribute to son of former Kansas City QB

On Saturday, Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt wished boyfriend Derek Green on his 26th birthday while showing her affection for him. She also shared a video collage showing their relationship over the years.In one photo, Gracie and Derek kiss on the field at the Chiefs' home, Arrowhead Stadium. She’s wearing a black top and light pants, while he is in dark casual clothes.Another photo is captioned “how it started (taken the night we met in 2017),&quot; showing their first meeting at the stadium. Derek wears a red-and-black jacket, and Gracie stands smiling beside him.A throwback from 2018 shows them dressed up at a formal event. Derek in a tux, Gracie in a bright pink dress, holding neon light sticks. In a newer photo captioned “how it’s going,” they’re back at Arrowhead, standing close with their backs to the camera, looking at the field.Another picture shows them on a terrace by a golf course. Gracie wears a crop top and shorts, smiling at Derek, who is in a T-shirt and shorts. There’s also a cozy selfie at night, where Gracie is in a black top and necklace, Derek smiling behind her.In another, Derek lifts Gracie slightly off the ground on a balcony. She is in a black dress with a high slit, and he is in a white shirt and dark pants. One playful photo shows them laughing at Arrowhead again. Gracie touches Derek’s chest while he smiles. He’s in a Chiefs T-shirt and shorts, and she is in a tank top and shorts.&quot;Happy birthday to my best friend! 🥳 Cheers to 26 and your best year yet! I love you ❤️&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGracie’s mom, Tavia Hunt, also posted a birthday message for Derek:&quot;Happy Birthday, Derek! 🎉 We adore you and are so grateful for the way you lead with faith and bring so much joy to Gracie’s life and ours. ❤️🎂 Praying this year is filled with blessings and your best yet!&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @GracieHunt)Gracie Hunt and Derek Green got close in early 2025, and by March, they were officially dating. Their relationship started after Gracie broke up with Cody Keith. Derek is the son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, who played for the team from 2001 to 2006.Cody Keith dropped ‘gratitude’ note after Gracie Hunt breakup chatterAfter rumors of his breakup with Gracie Hunt, Cody Keith posted a cryptic message on Instagram on April 7.&quot;Gratitude= Freedom from all negative things happening around you. Choose to be thankful,&quot; Keith wrote.The post did not mention Gracie directly. But the timing was just days after she went public with her new boyfriend, Derek Green.