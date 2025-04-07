Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, was reported to have recently split from boyfriend Cody Keith. While it's unclear what caused the former couple's breakup, Keith's recent cryptic comment on his Instagram Story suggests they may not have been on good terms.

This week, Keith shared a prayer on his Instagram story and then added his own caption. The latter appeared to be a message of freedom from negativity. It's unclear what Keith is referring to, but shortly after his breakup with Hunt, the cryptic messages appear to be aimed at the former relationship.

"Gratitude= Freedom from all negative things happening around you. Choose to be thankful," Keith wrote in a caption of a prayer.

Keith's Instagram Story after his split from Hunt. (Photo via Keith's Instagram)

Cody Keith, a former East Carolina quarterback and Gracie Hunt debuted their relationship on social media last September. Hunt shared photos of them at Chiefs games and even celebrating New Year's with her family.

In March, the former Miss Kansas deleted all traces of Keith from her social media pages and unfollowed him as well.

Gracie Hunt used a Taylor Swift reference in dating update

Gracie Hunt is known for flooding her Instagram with stories and posts of health and wellness as well as Kansas City Chiefs content. Recently, though, the daughter of Clark and Tavia Hunt hinted at a possible new romance, just about a month after rumors of her breakup with Cody Keith.

Gracie shared a photo of herself hugging an unnamed man at Arrowhead Stadium. In the since-expired Instagram Story, Hunt used a Taylor Swift lyric from her song "Invisible String" to suggest she reconnected with the man she previously met.

“After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place … all along there was some invisible string," Hunt wrote in a since deleted Instagram Story.

Whoever the unnamed man is, they met nearly eight years ago at Arrowhead Stadium. Hunt celebrated her 26th birthday, which she documented in an Instagram picture. While images of her family and friends were provided, the man in her photo was not recognized. This has left her over 700,000 Instagram fans waiting for an official relationship confirmation.

