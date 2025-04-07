Cody Keith drops cryptic 1-word message amid breakup rumors with Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt

There have been rumors lately about Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt's alleged breakup with her boyfriend, Cody Keith. Amid the speculation, Keith, a former college football player and a real estate broker, shared a cryptic message apparently hinting at the couple's separation.

On Sunday, Keith posted about his visit to a restaurant, Komodo Dallas, on his Instagram stories. In one story, Keith shared a clip in which a waiter can be seen walking through the crowd, carrying a signboard that said "BREAKAWAY OR BREAK UP."

Cody Keith found the signboard funny and shared his reaction in the caption, which read:

"LOL.. [laughing emoji]"

Cody Keith's Instagram post amid breakup rumors with Gracie Hunt (Image Credit: Keith/IG)

Interestingly, it wasn't the first time Keith made headlines for his cryptic message. Earlier this month, he indirectly confirmed his breakup with Gracie Hunt via an Instagram recap. Keith shared a handful of pictures, recapping all his best memories from March.

However, out of all the images Cody Keith shared in his post, there wasn't even a single snapshot with Gracie. For fans, that was enough of a hint that the couple had seemingly separated last month after less than a year of dating.

Gracie Hunt enjoys 26th birthday without Cody Keith

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt turned 26 last month and had a blast celebrating her birthday with close ones. While Gracie received well-wishes from her family, friends and fans, there was apparently no birthday wish from Cody Keith.

Gracie organized her birthday party in a restaurant in Dallas and later recapped her memories from the celebrations via an Instagram post. While Gracie's post featured pictures with her mother, Tavia, younger sister, Ava, and her friends, there was again no sign of Cody Keith at the party.

Fans online took the post as a confirmation that the couple had indeed parted ways.

Along with the snaps, Gracie shared a brief note expressing gratitude toward her fans and the Chiefs' community for their wholesome birthday wishes.

"Feeling deeply grateful for the year behind me and the one ahead. Another 365 days around the sun — what a gift. This past year brought so many lessons, so much growth, and plenty of joy. Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me over the years," Gracie wrote.

Gracie Hunt went public about her relationship with Cody Keith in September with an Instagram story that featured pictures of the couple's romantic moments. Following that, the two were spotted together multiple times in public, whether it was during Chiefs games or their romantic vacations together.

The two reportedly parted ways in March, shortly after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

