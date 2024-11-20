Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares glimpse of 'FaceTime date' with boyfriend Cody Keith

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt took to Instagram on Nov. 20 to share a glimpse of her relationship with boyfriend Cody Keith. In her story, she posted a screenshot of a FaceTime call, captioned,

“FaceTime date with him.”

Keith appeared smiling in a white shirt with a clean-shaven look, while Hunt posed with her curly blonde hair, wearing a black dress.

Gracie Hunt FaceTime IG story

The couple’s relationship, which became public in September, is still relatively new. They are not seen together very frequently, with most appearances occurring at Chiefs games. Given their busy schedules, FaceTime seems to be a practical way for the pair to stay connected.

Gracie Hunt has a busy schedule

Hunt has been juggling a packed schedule recently. Her activities began with a trip to Mexico, where she underwent a makeover and debuted a new hairdo.

Next, she attended the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium in Texas alongside her younger brother Knobel. Afterward, she traveled to Highmark Stadium in Buffalo to watch the Chiefs face the Bills in Week 11. Unfortunately for Gracie, it was a day of streaks ending, as the Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season.

Gracie Hunt and Cody Keith enjoy their time together

Despite their busy lives, Gracie and Cody manage to spend quality time together. In August, the couple vacationed in the Aspen Mountains, Colorado—an experience Keith described as Gracie’s "natural habitat."

The following month, Hunt went public with their relationship by sharing photos with Keith. Their public appearances began at Arrowhead games and charity events. During Halloween, the couple dressed as Captain America, adding a playful touch to their growing list of joint outings.

While the Chiefs’ winning streak may have come to an end, Gracie and Cody’s relationship seems to be going strong, with their FaceTime moments keeping the spark alive during busy times.

