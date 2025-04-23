Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares wild experience of diving with sharks to mark Earth Day

Kansas City Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt’s daughter, Gracie Hunt, marked Earth Day by posting photos of herself diving with sharks on Instagram Tuesday. In the underwater shots, Hunt wore a blue and white bikini, goggles and fins, with sharks swimming nearby.
Hunt also shared photos of a lion pride, landscapes and a sunflower field. In the post’s cover photo, she wore a striped, bright yellow sundress while standing in the field. Her caption read:
“Earth Day 🌎 Celebrating creation, the Creator, and this beautiful world we live in.💙 Swipe for some of my favorite moments captured exploring this planet we call home. 🤗”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 as a means to appreciate and raise awareness about the environment. Many athletes and social media influencers posted on the day, and Hunt was one of them. This is not the first time she shared her shark diving experience. She posted similar content for Earth Day in 2023.
Gracie Hunt started competing in pageants in 2016, winning Miss Texas Teen International that year and Miss Texas International in 2018. She was crowned Miss Kansas in 2021, a title her mother, Tavia Hunt, also won in 1993.
The Hunt family celebrates Easter without Gracie Hunt as draft nears
The Hunt family marked the Easter weekend with a series of family events. Tavia Hunt shared about their celebration via an Instagram post that showcased their activities - a family gathering, a round of golf, horseback riding on the beach and a fireworks show.
Gracie Hunt, however, was not present for the Easter celebrations, as per Tavia’s caption.
This Easter update comes as the Chiefs shift focus toward the upcoming NFL draft, running from Thursday, April 24, to April 26. Reports indicate Kansas is targeting the offensive and defensive lines in the early rounds. Protecting QB Patrick Mahomes remains a priority, along with strengthening the defensive front.
Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles