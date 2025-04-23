Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares wild experience of diving with sharks to mark Earth Day

Kansas City Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt’s daughter, Gracie Hunt, marked Earth Day by posting photos of herself diving with sharks on Instagram Tuesday. In the underwater shots, Hunt wore a blue and white bikini, goggles and fins, with sharks swimming nearby.

Ad

Hunt also shared photos of a lion pride, landscapes and a sunflower field. In the post’s cover photo, she wore a striped, bright yellow sundress while standing in the field. Her caption read:

“Earth Day 🌎 Celebrating creation, the Creator, and this beautiful world we live in.💙 Swipe for some of my favorite moments captured exploring this planet we call home. 🤗”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 as a means to appreciate and raise awareness about the environment. Many athletes and social media influencers posted on the day, and Hunt was one of them. This is not the first time she shared her shark diving experience. She posted similar content for Earth Day in 2023.

Gracie Hunt started competing in pageants in 2016, winning Miss Texas Teen International that year and Miss Texas International in 2018. She was crowned Miss Kansas in 2021, a title her mother, Tavia Hunt, also won in 1993.

Ad

The Hunt family celebrates Easter without Gracie Hunt as draft nears

The Hunt family marked the Easter weekend with a series of family events. Tavia Hunt shared about their celebration via an Instagram post that showcased their activities - a family gathering, a round of golf, horseback riding on the beach and a fireworks show.

Ad

Gracie Hunt, however, was not present for the Easter celebrations, as per Tavia’s caption.

This Easter update comes as the Chiefs shift focus toward the upcoming NFL draft, running from Thursday, April 24, to April 26. Reports indicate Kansas is targeting the offensive and defensive lines in the early rounds. Protecting QB Patrick Mahomes remains a priority, along with strengthening the defensive front.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles