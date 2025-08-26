  • home icon
  Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shows off 'Golden Hour' glam in off-shoulder gown before walking the red carpet at ESPN's The Kingdom premiere

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shows off 'Golden Hour' glam in off-shoulder gown before walking the red carpet at ESPN’s The Kingdom premiere

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 26, 2025 10:34 GMT
Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt - Source: Getty

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt graced the red carpet of ESPN’s The Kingdom premiere on Sunday. While the Chiefs are gearing up for the upcoming season, the team enjoyed a special evening on Sunday.

In the six-episode docuseries produced by ESPN, the makers have chronicled the NFL team's pursuit of its third consecutive Super Bowl championship after winning the ultimate prize in the 2022 and 2023 NFL seasons. However, the Chiefs fell short in Super Bowl 2025 and lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, grabbed attention at the event with her stunning golden dress. She shared a video while posing in her outfit for the premiere with an overlay text that read:

"Golden hour at Arrowhead."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

She shared another post featuring a few snapshots and videos from the premiere, accompanied by a sweet message for the Chiefs.

"The Kingdom Premiere 🎬❤️‍🔥 The pilliars of Chiefs Kingdom are: Honor tradition; Inspire fans; Unite the community; Win with character," she wrote. "This six-part series captures the heart of the Chiefs organization in a beautiful, authentic way."
"It brings me so much joy that the world can now get a deeper glimpse into the history, culture, and passion of Chiefs Kingdom," the Chiefs hiress added.

In the post, she shared a picture from the red carpet in which she was pictured wearing an off-shoulder, shiny, golden dress with minimal jewelry. She also carried a gold purse. In the second photograph that she shared, she was joined by her family members, including her parents, Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles Hunt.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also attended the event with his wife, Brittany Mahomes. His teammate, Travis Kelce, was also spotted on the red carpet. While he walked the red carpet alone, his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, accompanied him to the event.

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares excitement for the upcoming NFL season

In an Instagram post on Monday, Gracie Hunt shared pictures featuring her and her friends at a Chiefs community event and expressed her excitement for the upcoming season. Hunt wore the team’s color, red, during the community event.

"Excited to celebrate another season with the Chiefs Women’s Organization!" she wrote. "I’m grateful for this group of strong women, for the tradition, the community, and the chance to support causes that make a real difference off the field. Here’s to an incredible season of service ahead!"

The Chiefs played their first preseason game on August 9, but could not get a win in any of their three preseason games. Kansas is now putting the last-minute touches on its preparations for the season, and it will kick off its campaign against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 5.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
