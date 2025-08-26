Patrick Mahomes reacts to wife, Brittany, dazzling in white gown on red carpet at ESPN's "The Kingdom" premiere

Patrick Mahomes attended the premiere of the ESPN docuseries The Kingdom with his wife, Brittany. Following the final preseason game last weekend, the Mahomes couple graced the red carpet for a date night at a special screening at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City.The 29-year-old former soccer player arrived for the outing in De La Vali’s exclusive Ravenna cutout mini dress. She shared a glimpse of the outing on Instagram with a two-word caption.&quot;The Kingdom🎥❤️&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer husband reacted with a heart eyes emoji.Patrick Mahomes reacts to wife Brittany/@brittanylynneBrittany Mahomes styled her look in a Switzerland-made outfit worth around $520 on Moda Operandi. She carried a silver purse and paired it with strappy heels and a silver bracelet. She kept her hair in loose waves flowing down her shoulders and parted at the side.Patrick Mahomes also appeared with Brittany on the red carpet. He wore a velvet camp shirt worth around $1,190 and paired it with brown pants, a plain white T-shirt and sunglasses.The Kingdom is a six-part docuseries that revolves around the Kansas City Chiefs. It's streaming on ESPN.Patrick Mahomes’ wife cheers for QB at preseason gameAfter skipping the first two preseason games, Patrick Mahomes competed last weel against the Chicago Bears. He made 143 passing yards, but the Chiefs lost their third straight preseason outing, 29-17.Brittany Mahomes attended the game and cheered for her husband with their kids. On Sunday, she shared a glimpse of her outing with a heartfelt caption for the Chiefs quarterback.&quot;Every year is different with my babies, I get so excited taking them to the first game and seeing how much more they understand and enjoy watching their dad play! This year is gonna be a good one,&quot; Brittany wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPatrick Mahomes’ wife posted a snap of her with the couple’s son, Bronze, whom they welcomed in 2022. The young Mahomes supported his father and wore the Chiefs jersey, which he paired with white shorts.It was followed by a second picture in which the NFL star hugged their daughter, Sterling, who turned four earlier this year, on the sidelines. Brittany styled for the outing in denim capri pants and a red top.The Chiefs will start their new season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 6.