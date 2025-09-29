  • home icon
Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt turns focus to "Monday grind" after Kansas City’s big win over Ravens [PHOTO]

By Garima
Modified Sep 29, 2025 20:05 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

After celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 4 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Gracie Hunt is back to her gym routine. The daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt shared an Instagram video on Monday where she’s working out and doing a ground exercise.

“The Monday grind.”
@graciehunt's Instagram story

She’s a regular at the gym, per her social media activities. She mixes strength training, cardio and flexibility into her workouts, often incorporating weightlifting, running, yoga and pilates.

On game day Sunday, Hunt wore a white dress paired with a red purse and silver jewellery. She captioned the photo:

“September at Arrowhead—where the sun shines bright, the tailgates are legendary, and the Kingdom comes alive to cheer on our favorite team ❤️💛”
How did the Kansas City Chiefs do in their Week 4 win?

The Kansas City Chiefs won 37-20 in their game against the Baltimore Ravens and improved their record to 2-2.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns. The Chiefs’ offense, which had a hard time in the first three games, seemed to have found its momentum.

“We've been making little mistakes here and there and that causes frustration,” Mahomes said, “but we've been learning from them. I've been proud of the guys for the way they've responded, getting better every week.”
Four different players caught touchdown passes, and rookie Xavier Worthy returned from injury and recorded 83 receiving yards. The Chiefs scored on four of their first five drives and went into halftime with a 20-10 lead. Their only miss was a 56-yard field goal attempt that went wide left. Kansas City opened the second half with a touchdown drive.

On the other side, the Baltimore Ravens were dealing with injuries. They lost quarterback Lamar Jackson in the third quarter to a hamstring strain. By the end of the game, Baltimore was missing seven defensive starters, including Roquan Smith and Marlon Humphrey.

The Chiefs took full advantage, with Mahomes throwing his final touchdown early in the fourth quarter to Marquise Brown, putting the game out of reach. The defense also held Baltimore at bay, allowing just one big run, a 71-yard touchdown from Justice Hill.

