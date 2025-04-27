While the Kansas City Chiefs CEO, Clark Hunt recruited young talent to the team through the 2025 NFL draft, his daughter, Gracie, enjoyed an exciting vacation in Washington D.C. Interestingly, Gracie Hunt hasn’t been enjoying her trip to D.C. alone but with a mystery man.

On Saturday, Gracie updated her Instagram story with pictures from her visit to the Lincoln Memorial. Apart from sharing the aesthetics of the monument, Gracie shared a picture in which she could be seen sharing a side hug with a mystery man. Since it was a shot from the back, the person’s face was hidden.

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt turns heads with cozy picture with mystery man during Washington vacay (Image Credit: Gracie/IG)

Both of them were spotted wearing black outfits as they enjoyed the view of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool.

Before sharing a picture from her visit to the monument, Gracie posted a picture of her breakfast table. As seen in Gracie’s Instagram story, she and her mystery man savored two bowls of healthy salad with smoothies.

The night before visiting the Lincoln Memorial, Gracie enjoyed a cozy dinner date on Friday. The social media influencer later shared an Instagram post featuring pictures from her date night. In the pictures, Gracie can be seen posing in different poses while showing off her elegant black dress.

“Capital adventures,” Gracie captioned the IG post.

Gracie Hunt penned a wholesome message to celebrate ‘Earth Day’

On Tuesday, the world celebrated Earth Day. In fact, Gracie penned down a special message on the occasion via an Instagram post, attached with a handful of her pictures with nature. Talking about “celebrating creation,” Gracie captioned her IG post:

“Earth Day. Celebrating creation, the Creator, and this beautiful world we live in. Swipe for some of my favorite moments captured, exploring this planet we call home.”

In the first slide, Gracie can be spotted posing for a picture from inside a sunflower field, followed by a picture of her enjoying scuba diving. There were multiple other pictures of Gracie experiencing the beauty of nature. Gracie loves traveling, and the IG post proved her love for wanderlust.

As for her relationship, Gracie Hunt parted ways with her ex-boyfriend Cody Keith last month. Shortly after her breakup, Gracie made headlines for her viral moments with a mystery man whose identity hasn’t been revealed yet.

Fans might soon get to see her posting pictures of her new boyfriend on social media.

