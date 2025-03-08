Chiefs issue official statement after Xavier Worthy arrested for alleged domestic violence

The Kansas City Chiefs issued an official statement on the arrest of wide receiver Xavier Worthy on an alleged domestic violence charge. The team has started to process the situation. The Chiefs selected him with their 28th pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Ad

The team issued their release on Saturday morning after Worthy was reportedly arrested the night before in Williamson County, Texas.

"We are aware and gathering information,"the Chiefs said in their statement given to journalists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Worthy is reportedly charged with a third-degree felony assault, specifically for assault on a family or household member. The charge, according to jail records, includes "intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the person by applying pressure to the person's throat or neck or by blocking the person's nose or mouth."

The legal repercussions would be dire if Worthy is found guilty. The offense is punishable by up to two to ten years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

Ad

Sam Bassett, identified as Worthy's lawyer in a report by the Austin American-Statesman, had no comment when contacted Saturday morning.

Worthy recorded 59 receptions for 638 receiving yards, six receiving touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in 2024. His top performance came in last month's Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles when he had eight receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

He became the first former Texas Longhorn to score a Super Bowl touchdown. However, the Chiefs lost 40-22.

Ad

Xavier Worthy is the second Chiefs receiver to face legal trouble in consecutive years

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The incident is the second consecutive year the Chiefs have grappled with legal trouble among one of their wide receivers.

Last year, wide receiver Rashee Rice was arrested in Dallas for his involvement in a multi-vehicle crash that injured several individuals. According to Fox7Austin, Rice was said to have been driving 119 mph at the time, and dashcam footage caught him and others walking away from the wreckage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.