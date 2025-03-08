Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy arrested on criminal charge of assault against a family member

As reported by NBC Sports, Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested in Texas on a family violence charge. The arrest happened in Williamson County, where he faces a charge of:

"ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT."

This charge indicates that he has been accused of attacking a family or household member and blocking their breathing or blood flow. Not many details are available yet, but this is the second year in a row that a Chiefs rookie receiver has had legal trouble in Texas. Last year, Rashee Rice was involved in a street-racing crash in Dallas.

Xavier Worthy’s arrest could lead to serious consequences in his NFL career

Fresh off a trip to the Super Bowl, the Chiefs expect Xavier Worthy to improve his play even further in his second season. Head coach Andy Reid believes he can still get better, and his growth will help the team's passing game.

However, now, with this assault charge, the Chiefs WR may face legal penalties and possible punishment from the NFL, which has strict rules for player conduct. The Chiefs and the league will now have to decide how to handle the situation. The NFL Personal Conduct Policy applies to all players, coaches, and team staff. It sets behavior rules and outlines punishments for violations, including assault.

The NFL looks into any possible violations. If police are involved, the league may wait for legal results before acting. Players charged with violent crimes or found violating the policy may be placed on paid leave until the case is resolved. If found guilty, players can face fines, suspensions, community service or even contract terminations.

Last year, Worthy made headlines at the NFL Combine by running the fastest 40-yard dash ever (4.21 seconds). He beat the old record of 4.22 seconds. His speed helped him become a top draft pick.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs picked him in the first round (28th overall) after trading with the Buffalo Bills. As a rookie in 2024, Worthy ranked sixth among rookies in catches (59), seventh in receiving yards (638), and second in total touchdowns (9).

In Super Bowl LIX, despite the Chiefs losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, Xavier Worthy had a big game with 8 catches, 157 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

