Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster drops 4-word message after devastating Super Bowl loss

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster shared his thoughts after losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 on Sunday night. Smith-Schuster, who is active on social media shared a heartfelt post on Wednesday.

Photos of Smith-Schuster from both regular season games and the AFC Championship win at Arrowhead Stadium in January were present in the post.

"thankful for it all," Smith-Schuster wrote on Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Smith-Schuster won Super Bowl LVII with the Chiefs just two years ago. He spent the 2023 NFL season with the New England Patriots before he was released in August 2024. Just days later, he reunited with the Chiefs on a one-year deal.

JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancee shared a touching post after the Super Bowl loss

Just a day after the Chiefs suffered a devastating loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster received some support.

His fiancee, Laura Kruk, shared a post on Instagram sharing how proud she was of him and how she was already looking forward to next season.

"I’m so proud of you my love until next season ❤️" Kruk wrote on Instagram.

Laura Kruk tagged the location of the photo as being inside the Caesars Superdome, which indicates it was taken on Super Bowl Sunday. Kruk went for red pants that she paired with a red jacket. She then added a nod to the wide receiver by accessorizing the look with a white corset with a red #9 for JuJu Smith-Schuster's jersey number. She added white heels to complete the look.

In September 2024, just days ahead of the 2024 NFL season, Smith-Schuster and Kruk announced their engagement. The announcement came along with a photo of the special moment that took place on a boat at sunset.

Kruk has documented her gameday look and experience each week during the NFL season. She continues to show her support for the wide receiver who completed eight seasons in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.