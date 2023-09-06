JuJu Smith-Schuster injury update: Latest on Patriots' WR for fantasy football Week 1

NFL
By Lawrence Andrew Fernandez
Modified Sep 06, 2023 03:51 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
NFL insider Albert Breer shared that JuJu Smith-Schuster's knee "is a mess."

JuJu Smith-Schuster will play for his third NFL team in seven seasons after signing a three-year, $33 million contract with the New England Patriots. Last year, he helped the Kansas City Chiefs win a second Super Bowl title in four seasons.

This time, he welcomes the challenge of being a top wide receiver for a team with a rich championship tradition. However, there’s a chance he might be sidelined for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL because of an injury concern shared by an NFL insider.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Update

When discussing the New England Patriots roster, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared a shocking update regarding Smith-Schuster. He said in a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston:

“The underrated story here: JuJu Smith-Schuster’s knee is a mess, and that thing could explode at any point. And so, you almost have to keep an extra receiver because of that.”

However, Smith-Schuster refuted Breer’s claim in an interview with MassLive.com’s Karen Guregian. The 2018 Pro Bowler mentioned:

“I don’t think my knee is a ticking time bomb. If anything, it’s something that’s getting stronger every day.”

The former USC standout also pointed out that the Patriots wouldn’t sign him to a three-year deal if he were dealing with a severe knee injury. He added:

“I think the Patriots signed me because of what I’m truly capable of doing.”

Smith-Schuster also responded to Breer’s claim as a reporter trying to find a story.

What happened to JuJu Smith-Schuster?

Smith-Schuster left in the third quarter of last year’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a knee injury. While he did not return in that game, he was healthy enough to play in Super Bowl LVII versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith-Schuster shared with Guregian that he went to Japan for a “clean-up” surgery on his knee after the Super Bowl. The long flight back to the United States caused swelling that forced him out of the Patriots’ mandatory mini-camps.

However, he hasn’t missed a session during the team’s training camp. He appeared in one preseason game and completed a one-yard reception against the Green Bay Packers.

When will JuJu Smith-Schuster return?

The conflicting claims between Breer and Smith-Schuster make determining the veteran wide receiver’s status for Week 1 challenging. If Breer’s report is accurate, the California native might miss the season opener.

Conversely, if Smith-Schuster is telling the truth, he will suit up for the six-time Super Bowl champions in Week 1 against the Eagles at home.

