The Kansas City Chiefs, who boasted a 9-0 record prior to Week 11, lost to the Buffalo Bills 30-21 on Sunday, meaning that the only record they can now achieve is a Super Bowl three-peat. There are no more undefeated teams in the NFL.

With the Chiefs winning the previous two Super Bowls, the campaign against them in every one of their games is massive. Apart from attracting even more attention in 2023 due to Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift, their undefeated aura created anxiety as to when they would lose their first game.

Now that it has happened, NFL fans were extremely excited on Twitter, celebrating the occasion as if their own team had won:

"We thank #BillsMafia for doing the thing", said one fan.

"Should’ve lost last week. Refs and pure luck have made them undefeated till this point. Most make a wish 9-0 team ever", pointed another.

"First game where the Chiefs opponent wasn't absolutely screwed over by the refs and what happens? They lose. Lmao. Worst 9-1 team EVER", said a third one.

The only team to ever win the championship in an undefeated season was the 1972 Miami Dolphins. The New England Patriots had a perfect regular season in 2007 (16-0), however, they lost the Super Bowl to the New York Giants.

Allen vs. Mahomes: Chiefs quarterback still undefeated in postseason

The league has seen Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes playing against each other eight times. Both quarterbacks have won four games, but the situation is not pretty for the Bills star when it comes to playoff games.

Since Mahomes joined the NFL (2017) and Allen followed suit a year later, there have been three playoff games between Kansas City and Buffalo. Andy Reid's team has won all times:

2020 AFC Championship Game: Kansas City 38-24

2021 AFC Divisional Round: Kansas City 42-36 (OT)

2023 AFC Divisional Round: Kansas City 27-24

Buffalo has a 9-2 record while Kansas City is 9-1, so the race for the first seed in the AFC is alive. Playing a playoff game at home would be massive for Josh Allen to finally beat Patrick Mahomes in January.

