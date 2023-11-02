This Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins will be played overseas, and many, including Chiefs WR Marquez Valedes-Scantling, aren't a big fan of it.

While it is an opportunity for the German fans to watch a great game in person, many think the Chiefs are being robbed of a home game. Even Tyreek Hill, facing his former team, wishes the game was played at Arrowhead.

Valdes-Scantling has been having an issue with finding a babysitter for his dogs for a few days and voiced his upset opinion on the matter:

"Yeah, it sucks. I have to find a babysitter for my dogs for some days. I know we've got a lot of fans over in Germany, so I'm grateful that we get to give them that opportunity. But it does suck for the players to have to be away from their families, or (I've) got to find a babysitter for my dogs for a couple days. Things that we've got to take into account. But past that, it is what it is."

NFL fans react to Marquez Valdes-Scantling wishing the Chiefs-Dolphins game was played in the U.S.

Fans were quick to mock Valdes-Scantling for complaining about having to find a dog sitter for the week as the Chiefs play overseas.

Here's how fans on social media reacted:

Like Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Stephen A. Smith isn't a fan of the Chiefs-Dolphins game being played overseas

Stephen A. Smith during the 2021 NBA Finals - Game Three

Valdez-Scantling isn't the only one upset about this Sunday's big game. ESPN's "First Take" host Stephen A. Smith said yesterday that a game of this magnitude should be played in the U.S:

"That's in Germany, which, by the way, that's a damn miss by the NFL because a game of this magnitude should have been on home turf in the United States of America or respect to Frankfurt, Germany, but d*mn it, I don't give a d*mn. I want it here in the United States for a game like that."

The game will begin at the regular 9:30 a.m. ET for American fans. This will be the last game of the 2023 season to be played overseas.

Do you think there is an issue with NFL games being played overseas?

