Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a disappointing 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. In the second half, the Chiefs' offense was shut down for a third straight game. Additionally, it was hard to believe that Travis Kelce had both a drop and a fumble in the same game.

The receivers on the team continued to struggle as a potential game-winning drive was marred by dropped catches from Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson.

Heading into Week 12, the Chiefs are averaging just 22.5 points per game and 255.2 passing yards per game. It is a big concern for a team that has Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback.

Recently, Chiefs offense coordinator Matt Nagy talked about the offense and the wide receivers and he provided clarity on what the franchise thinks about the current situation.

As per PFT, here's what Nagy said in the press conference:

“When you lose a game, it gets magnified, when you win a game sometimes it gets deodorized, and I think we need to understand that we have good things ahead of us, let’s just stay positive and work through these and we’ll be alright.”

The Kansas City Chiefs have dropped a league-leading total of 26. Despite that Nagy still has trust in his wide receivers. He said:

“In the end, we have a lot of trust in these guys, and we believe in them. I think that’s very very important. You hear that, and you see that from Pat. It’s something we continue to stick together and keep working through."

"We know it’s not going to be easy. Honestly, the biggest thing is it goes back to, let’s not beat ourselves with turnovers and penalties in the end nand drops, that can be a part of it as well.”

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and Kadarius Toney are under immense pressure to perform. If they fail to improve in the remaining games, this might be their last season with the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs need to get back on track in Week 12

Patrick Mahomes: Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs

After the loss to the Eagles, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will hope to bounce back against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. They are currently 7-3 on the season, and if they want to be the first seed in the AFC, they need to start playing better straight away.

Luckily for the Chiefs, Mahomes is 9-1 against the Raiders in his career and has always played well against them. In those 10 games, he has thrown for 3,040 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions with a passer rating of 112.5.

The reigning NFL MVP has averaged 304 passing yards and three passing touchdowns against the Raiders in his career. He will hope to continue this trend on Sunday.