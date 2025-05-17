Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia sends 1-word message to son Knobel following SMU graduation

Friday was a special day for Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia, as their son Knobel completed his graduation from Southern Methodist University, Texas. Tavia Hunt was extremely proud of her son and celebrated his achievement with a wholesome tribute.

Tavia Hunt took to her Instagram story to share a post from SMU Mustangs, featuring the graduation picture of student-athletes of the 2025 class. Along with the IG post, the story featured a one-word message from Tavia. Congratulating her son Knobel, Tavia wrote:

"Congratulations."

Clark Hunt's wife Tavia sends 1-word message to son Knobel following SMU graduation (Image Credit: Tavia/IG)

Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia are parents to three: Gracie, Ava, and Knobel. While Gracie is the eldest and Ava is the middle child, Knobel is the youngest, born on July 15, 2002, in Dallas.

According to PEOPLE, Tavia and Clark Hunt named their son Knobel to carry forward his grandmother's name, i.e., Norma Knobel Hunt. Just like his elder siblings, Knobel went to SMU, where he played on the football team, which also ended up winning the AAC Men’s Soccer championship in 2023.

Talking about his academics, Knobel Hunt studied finance in SMU Business School and crafted his resume well with multiple internships in different investment firms, per his LinkedIn profile. Apart from school and football, Knobel has often been spotted cheering at the Chiefs games, alongside his parents and sisters.

Clark Hunt's wife Tavia celebrated Mother's Day with wholesome message

Last week, Tavia Hunt celebrated Mother's Day in a special way as she penned down an emotional note, expressing gratitude for her motherhood journey. Tavia shared her message via an Instagram post, which also featured a handful of throwback family pictures.

Tavia started her statement by expressing how much gratitude she holds for the "sacred gift of motherhood", which she has been enjoying. She concluded her heartwarming note by wishing Mother's Day to her "precious mother" and her kids, and wrote:

"Happy Mother’s Day to my own precious mother, whose life and love have been a lighthouse for mine. And to my children—you are my heart walking around in the world. Thank you for making me a mother. I am forever thankful we belong to each other."

Apart from Tavia, her daughter Gracie also shared an emotional Mother's Day post for her mom. The post highlighted Tavia's BTS support to daughter Gracie during her beauty pageant days.

