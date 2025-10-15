Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife Tavia shares her take as Hamas frees Israeli hostages following Donald Trump-led ceasefire agreement

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia Hunt, got emotional after Hamas released all 20 Israeli hostages on Monday. It was part of the peace deal led by U.S. President Donald Trump. When a video of the hostages reuniting with their families was shared by&quot;Real America’s Voice News on Instagram, she reposted it.&quot;Crying over this one,&quot; Tavia wrote on Tuesday.Source: (Via Instagram/ @taviahunt)The release ended a two-year ordeal. The hostages were freed in two batches, seven in the morning and 13 later that day. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe exchange was part of a U.S.-backed deal signed in Egypt by Trump and leaders from Israel, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey. Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 who killed Israelis.Tavia often speaks out on issues on Instagram. She posted about illegal immigration in November 2024, which she called “illegal and mismanaged,&quot; and warned about the broken system.Meanwhile, Tavia called for “collective change&quot; in July 2024, after the assassination attempt on Trump.&quot;Our country is BROKEN,&quot; Tavia wrote. &quot;It doesn't matter which side your deeply held beliefs land on - the level of depravity ever present is not okay! Human decency and the understanding of right and wrong should be able to cross party lines!&quot;She also shared her thoughts on Harrison Butker’s viral graduation speech in May 2024.&quot;Countless highly educated women devote their lives to nurturing and guiding their children,&quot; Tavia wrote. &quot;Let’s celebrate families, motherhood and fatherhood.&quot;Butker gave a 20-minute speech at Benedictine College on May 11. He discussed his Catholic faith and said that many women graduating were probably most excited about becoming wives and moms.Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia Hunt slammed Miss USA leadershipTavia Hunt spoke out against the Miss USA organization on Aug. 15.&quot;It makes me mad and sad how far it has fallen,&quot; Hunt wrote on Instagram. &quot;It was such an incredible experience for me and for so many in the distant past, but the past two directors have been an embarrassment and have literally ruined what was an incredible platform and opportunity for young women.”She also shared her take after Kim Greenwood of Greenwood Productions quit her role as director of the Miss Universe pageant.