  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife Tavia shares her take as Hamas frees Israeli hostages following Donald Trump-led ceasefire agreement

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife Tavia shares her take as Hamas frees Israeli hostages following Donald Trump-led ceasefire agreement

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 15, 2025 16:46 GMT
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt&rsquo;s wife Tavia shares her take as Hamas frees Israeli hostages following Donald Trump&rsquo;s ceasefire agreement
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife Tavia shares her take as Hamas frees Israeli hostages following Donald Trump-led ceasefire agreement (image credits: getty)

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia Hunt, got emotional after Hamas released all 20 Israeli hostages on Monday. It was part of the peace deal led by U.S. President Donald Trump. When a video of the hostages reuniting with their families was shared by"Real America’s Voice News on Instagram, she reposted it.

Ad
"Crying over this one," Tavia wrote on Tuesday.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @taviahunt)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @taviahunt)

The release ended a two-year ordeal. The hostages were freed in two batches, seven in the morning and 13 later that day.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The exchange was part of a U.S.-backed deal signed in Egypt by Trump and leaders from Israel, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey. Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 who killed Israelis.

Tavia often speaks out on issues on Instagram. She posted about illegal immigration in November 2024, which she called “illegal and mismanaged," and warned about the broken system.

Meanwhile, Tavia called for “collective change" in July 2024, after the assassination attempt on Trump.

Ad
"Our country is BROKEN," Tavia wrote. "It doesn't matter which side your deeply held beliefs land on - the level of depravity ever present is not okay! Human decency and the understanding of right and wrong should be able to cross party lines!"

She also shared her thoughts on Harrison Butker’s viral graduation speech in May 2024.

"Countless highly educated women devote their lives to nurturing and guiding their children," Tavia wrote. "Let’s celebrate families, motherhood and fatherhood."
Ad

Butker gave a 20-minute speech at Benedictine College on May 11. He discussed his Catholic faith and said that many women graduating were probably most excited about becoming wives and moms.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia Hunt slammed Miss USA leadership

Tavia Hunt spoke out against the Miss USA organization on Aug. 15.

"It makes me mad and sad how far it has fallen," Hunt wrote on Instagram. "It was such an incredible experience for me and for so many in the distant past, but the past two directors have been an embarrassment and have literally ruined what was an incredible platform and opportunity for young women.

She also shared her take after Kim Greenwood of Greenwood Productions quit her role as director of the Miss Universe pageant.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications