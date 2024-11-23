"Illegal and mismanaged": Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's wife Tavia calls out unlawful immigration, highlights dangerous repercussions

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's wife Tavia has never shied away from sharing her candid opinion on social media. She often addresses political matters, offering her own statements on various topics.

In two posts on her Instagram stories on Saturday, Tavia spoke up about illegal immigration in the USA, citing all the dangers of the same. She made her stance clear, even sharing clips from reels to her story.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's wife Tavia speaks up on illegal immigration [Credit: @taviahunt IG]

As per the information shared by Tavia, illegal immigration led to children being sent to strip clubs and so on. Furthermore, Tavia shared that the process also keeps out criminals.

"Because illegal immigration was ILLEGAL and MISMANAGED children were delivered to strip clubs and predations posing as relatives," Tavia wrote on her story.

Speaking of open borders, Tavia wrote:

"Open borders are 'kind and compassionate'. There is a LEGAL PROCESS to filter out the rapists, murderers and terrorists."

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's wife Tavia reaches out after volcanic eruption in Iceland

Along with addressing political matters, Tavia Hunt continues to speak on other humanitarian causes. Following the volcanic eruption in Iceland on Wednesday, Tavia sent out a prayer for those affected by the disaster.

Tavia Hunt pens down emotional prayer following volcanic eruption in Iceland (Image Source: @taviahunt IG)

"We were there one year ago when this started and had to evacuate the Blue Lagoon. Super scary. Praying for the dear people of this region," Tavia Hunt said via Instagram.

The Blue Lagoon, one of Iceland's most popular tourist spots, was evacuated and closed due to the eruption, which caused significant damage. Tavia revealed that she was there last year, and had to evacuate for a similar event.

Tavia also added throwback photos from her visit to the Blue Lagoon in 2023.

Tavia has previously defended Donald Trump against racist allegations and regularly shares her thoughts on the Chiefs and her family.

As the 2024 NFL playoffs approach, fans can expect more such posts and content from Tavia.

