Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia urges young people to "kiss dating goodbye" with bold relationship advice

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia, shared some valuable relationship advice to young people on her social media handle. She actively posts on her Instagram account and often shares amazing tips with her fans.
On Tuesday, Tavia Hunt shared a video from Mindset of the Church on dating, and in the caption, she talked about "kissing dating goodbye." She wrote:
"kiss dating goodbye! Don't waste your time....figure it out one way or the other and move on. Singleness and married life are way better, so simplify."
Tavia Hunt has been happily married to Clark Hunt for over three decades now. They tied the knot when Tavia was 22.
The pair met when Tavia was an intern in the PR department of the Kansas City Chiefs, and they quickly started dating and got married in 1993.
They have been blessed with a happy family and have three kids. Their elder daughter, Gracie Hunt, was born in 1999, and then the pair welcomed Knobel in 2002, and in 2005 their second daughter, Ava, was born.
Clark Hunt's wife Tavia shares a motivational quote from World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler
In another Instagram story, Tavia Hunt shared a motivational quote from the current World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler. The American golfer won the 2025 PGA Championship in the tournament held at Quail Hollow Golf Course. He celebrated the win with his wife, Meredith, and son Bennett, posing with the Wanamaker Trophy following the victory.
It marked the third Major championship of his illustrious career, having previously secured two Masters titles. Earlier this year, he added to his impressive season by capturing the CJ Bryson Nelson 2025 title and then the PGA Championship.
Tavia Hunt shared Sports Spectrum's post with a Scheffler quote on Instagram.
"Do I want to win every single golf tournament? Of course, but at the end of the day, that's not what's gonna satisfy my soul," Scheffler said.
Tavia Hunt simply reshared the post on her Instagram story.
Mrs. Hunt is an avid supporter of her kids and husband. She is often spotted cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL games. Earlier this week, her son Knobel graduated from Southern Methodist University, and Hunt penned down a sweet message for her son.
