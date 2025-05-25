Chiefs owner’s daughter Gracie Hunt shows off strapless white mini dress at F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Gracie Hunt and her family are in Monaco this weekend for the iconic Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. The annual event that takes place during Memorial Day weekend is a top-tier event that sports fans aim to attend one day.

Gracie Hunt shared a glimpse of her weekend in Monaco in a post on Instagram. She wore a strapless white romper that had a black border and gold buttons. She paired the look with white sunglasses and white sneakers, along with a multicolor baseball cap.

"Team ❤️🐂 @redbullracing @f1 #F1 #Monaco," Hunt captioned the Instagram post.

Throughout the carousel of photos, Gracie shared that she was showing support for the Red Bull Racing team, which includes Formula 1 star Max Verstappen. Hunt's photos shared the picturesque seaside views as well as a family photo alongside her dad, Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt. Her younger siblings, Knobel and Ava, were also in attendance.

Earlier in the weekend, Hunt shared photos of herself exploring Monaco with her parents, Tavia and Clark, and siblings ahead of the annual Formula 1 race.

Gracie Hunt's European vacation included a trip to Eze

Gracie Hunt not only attended the race weekend in Monaco, but she also explored other locations across the French Riviera. On Friday, Hunt brought her over 660,000 Instagram followers along as she explored the coastal city of Eze during the NFL offseason.

Gracie Hunt shared photos of the coastal community that sits high above the French Riviera. In one photo, Clark Hunt's oldest daughter wore a light blue halter top dress that she paired with white sneakers for a comfortable look as she explored the rough terrain throughout the city.

"Exploring Èze 📍🌍 🩵," Hunt wrote.

The 26-year-old lifestyle influencer has been enjoying her NFL offseason by traveling. Her adventures have taken her to spend time with a mission helping children, as well as traveling throughout the United States and Europe. Hunt went to the Coachella music festival in Palm Springs, California and even attended the White House Correspondents Dinner in the nation’s capital.

Throughout the NFL offseason, Gracie Hunt has hinted that she has a new boyfriend, one who possibly has ties to the Kansas City Chiefs. Recently, Page Six reported that she is dating Derek Green, the son of former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green.

