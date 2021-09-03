Kansas City Chiefs practice squad 2021: New additions, signings and rumors

The Kansas City Chiefs have yet to finalize their 16-man practice squad. Unlike most NFL teams, they're still making final decisions. In fact, they've signed so many players they have to let a couple go.

With one week to go before the 2021 season, the Chiefs have a talented group assembled. A lot of players in this squad played for the Chiefs in the preseason and have experience within the system. But there have been a couple of acquisitions from other teams that could be useful.

Kansas City Chiefs practice squad additions

I can confirm this report from the great @davebirkett.



Chiefs are signing CB Shakur Brown to the practice squad, source confirms. Brown previously spent time with the Steelers. https://t.co/L6sOUsha4h — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) September 1, 2021

The latest addition to the Chiefs' practice squad is cornerback Shakur Brown.

Brown played with the Pittsburgh Steelers this preseason before being cut. He earned an 82.2 Pro Football Focus grade in college and was one of their top five undrafted free agents. Despite not sticking with the Steelers, he's been given a second chance with the Chiefs.

Three other players were signed by other teams during the waiver period. Defensive tackle Cortez Broughton was a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers this year. Another new signee was defensive lineman Benito Jones.

Jones had the ninth-most tackles for loss in Ole Miss history before going undrafted in 2020. Finally, the Chiefs brought in former Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Christian Bozeman. With starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr. on IR to start the year, Bozeman has a chance of playing early this regular season.

Rounding out the rest of the practice squad

Running back Derrick Gore is the most electric player on the Chiefs' practice squad. Gore has become a fan favorite of Chiefs fans this preseason. He averaged 4.8 yards per attempt and showcased his shiftiness in the passing game.

Another noteworthy signing by the Chiefs is quarterback Shane Buechele, who looked poised in the Chiefs' offense this preseason. He played clean football but lost the QB2 job to incumbent Chad Henne. Buechele will have this year to develop and has a legit shot at Henne's job next preseason.

No new practice squad transactions for the #Chiefs today. If it doesn't come tomorrow, we'll probably be waiting until next week for an official practice squad announcement. https://t.co/bdDN70xHZw — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) September 2, 2021

Outside of those three names, there's some young talent the Chiefs will hope to develop. Defensive end Demone Harris was a member of their Super Bowl-winning roster. Another defensive end, Austin Edwards, is young and raw, but the Chiefs liked some of what they saw in preseason.

Zayne Anderson and Devon Key are a couple of defensive backs that need seasoning before being ready to play. Daryl Williams is a versatile offensive lineman who can play anywhere in the interior, and Maurice Ffrench and Cornell Powell are two wide receivers who flashed enough throughout the preseason for the Chiefs to warrant bringing them back.

The Chiefs are high on many players. However, they have to let two players go to make room for their four new signings. Time will tell when the official announcement comes out.

