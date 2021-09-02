Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup: Who will start Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns?

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium to kick-off their 2021 NFL season. MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to redeem their 2020 campaign after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Kansas City will be tested by a talented Cleveland team with championship aspirations. The Chiefs have a target on their back heading into this season as a result of their overall success throughout the course of the last couple of years.

Who will play in Week 1 for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Kansas City Chiefs offense

If the @Chiefs go 14-3 this season with QB Patrick Mahomes, his career win percentage would go down 🤯



Currently Mahomes has a career record of 38-8. pic.twitter.com/ZCHZnzUXip — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 31, 2021

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes

After coming off a season in which he threw for 38 touchdowns and six interceptions along with 4,740 yards, Mahomes will look to incorporate a more balanced offense. The pass attack in Kansas City is dynamic, but the Super Bowl showed us that a run game is essential towards success.

Running back: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel WIlliams, Jerrick McKinnon

The rushing attack, led by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, was above average a season ago as the Chiefs relied heavily on Mahomes in the passing game. Kansas City will look to incorporate a more dynamic running game this season.

Wide receiver: Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson

The Chiefs are without veteran receiver Sammy Watkins this season, leaving Hardman and Robinson to take on a larger role. We all know what Tyreek Hill is capable of. Mecole Hardman is being thrust into a starting role this year opposite Hill. We'll see if he can live up to or emulate Watkins' play.

Tight end: Travis Kelce

The All-Pro tight end will look to build on his immaculate 2020 NFL season. He posted a stat line of 104 catches along with 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns. He'll continue to serve as the safety valve for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The best TE in the game comes in at 5️⃣ on the #NFLTop100.



Congrats @tkelce! 🏹 pic.twitter.com/wikS6osNkE — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 28, 2021

Offensive line: Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Lucas Niang

The offensive line was a disaster for Kansas City a season ago. The Super Bowl showcased all the flaws and their inability to be successful without adequate protection in the pass-and-run game. However, the Chiefs revamped their line this season with a few offseason moves.

Kansas City Chiefs defense

Defensive tackle: Chris Jones, Jarran Reed

Chris Jones has been a staple in Kansas City since entering the league in 2016. He's amassed 40.5 sacks over the course of his career. He'll continue to lead this pass rush in 2021.

Defensive end: Frank Clark, Derrick Nnandi

Frank Clark has been the voice on this defensive line for quite some time now. Edge rushers provide tremendous value to a defense and this tandem will continue to wreak havoc on opposing QBs.

Linebacker: Anthony Hitchens, Willie Gay Jr., Nick Bolton

Rookie linebacker Nick Bolton will enter as the starter in the 2021 NFL season as a rookie. He'll join Hitchens and Gay Jr. as the signal callers on the defensive end.

Cornerback: Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed, Mike Hughes

The Chiefs lost Kendall Fuller this offseason, but Sneed put in a remarkable performance last season as a rookie. The new core of DBs will look to replicate the success from 2020.

Safety: Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorenson

The "Honey Badger" is the heart and soul of this defense. Along with Sorenson, Matthieu will serve as the last man on defense, despite his incredible ability to land tackles all over the field.

Special teams: Tommy Townsend, Harrison Butker, James Winchester

Butker attempted 27 field goals and made 25 of them. This ultimately equated to 92.6 percent. Tommy Townsend will start as the Chiefs' starting punter this season.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha