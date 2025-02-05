Chiefs’ private chef opens up about ‘crazy’ first-impression of Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has often been praised by the Chiefs’ players and their partners. However, a private chef for Kansas City Chiefs recently recalled her first impression of the music superstar ahead of the "Blank Space" singer's anticipated appearance at Super Bowl 2025.

On Tuesday, US Weekly released an exclusive interview with Erin Wishon, who has been working as executive chef with the Chiefs. During the interview, Wishon recalled her “crazy” first impression of Taylor Swift at one of Kansas City's games. Praising the "All Too Well" hitmaker for her “incredible” nature.

“You know what’s crazy? I cannot get over how authentic she is," Wishon said. "We feed the team, we’re standing outside the locker room. We see everybody when they come down the hall to leave. I was just really taken aback at how kind and authentic she is. I mean, you don’t have to greet the food people, you know? When somebody is like that, I think it’s really incredible.”

Moving forward in the interview, Erin Wishon gushed over Swift’s culinary skills while recalling being “jealous” of her for the same. Talking about whether or not she had Taylor Swift’s famous homemade Pop-Tarts, Wishon said:

“I have not had one of them and I’m extremely jealous because I adore her. I have heard that they’re delicious," Wishon added. "I’ve heard that she’s an excellent baker and an excellent cook.”

NFL reporter Erin Andrews praised Taylor Swift for helping her ‘deal with a**holes’

Before Erin Wishon recalled her first impression of Taylor Swift, NFL reporter Erin Andrews made headlines for revealing her special Taylor Swift-inspired “mantra” for life, helping her “deal with a**holes.” Andrews’ statement came via ELLE on Monday, in which she said:

“'What would Taylor do?' The song 'The Man' is my anthem," Andrews said. "My girlfriend Charissa Thompson, who does my 'Calm Down' podcast with me, we deal with a**holes, and we’re always like 'OK, what would Taylor do?' You never see her be nasty. You never see her be catty. She always handles things so professionally."

In addition to Erin Wishon, Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis recalled his first meeting with Taylor Swift. Karlaftis revealed being “blown away” by Swift’s humble nature.

