Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews shut down rumors of rift between couple 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews took to social media to squash certain rumors. The star quarterback took to Twitter to laugh off those rumors while others chimed in as well.
These rumors include the quarterback asking Matthews and his brother, Jackson, to no longer attend the Chiefs' games. There was also speculation that he and Matthews were about to end their engagement.
The Super Bowl-winning signal-caller tweeted out, "Man people are weird… love you babe."
In response, Matthews commented, "I love you."
The Relationship of Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes
Back in 2013, the couple met as high schoolers in Texas and went to the prom together. The future star quarterback was drafted by the Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft as Matthews was signed to play professional soccer in Iceland.
In September 2020, he proposed to Matthews at the Super Bowl ring ceremony. Both welcomed daughter Sterling Skye into the world in February 2020, and are presently planning a wedding for later this year.
Hopefully, rumors of the couple's unrest can be dropped, allowing the talented quarterback to return his focus to his promising NFL career.