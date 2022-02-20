Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews shut down rumors of rift between couple 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews took to social media to squash certain rumors. The star quarterback took to Twitter to laugh off those rumors while others chimed in as well.

These rumors include the quarterback asking Matthews and his brother, Jackson, to no longer attend the Chiefs' games. There was also speculation that he and Matthews were about to end their engagement.

The Super Bowl-winning signal-caller tweeted out, "Man people are weird… love you babe."

In response, Matthews commented, "I love you."

Bridget Columbo questioned the bizarre treatment of celebrities on social media. She argues that even public figures have a right to a certain level of privacy.

Bridget Colombo @bridget_colombo @brittanylynne8 @PatrickMahomes Life as a well known person got a lot harder with social media. People still bully even if your the most popular person on KC and even if you are the model couple. I'd say who cares shake your head and agree with Patrick people are weird

Jevon commented in support, wishing the couple well and encouraging them to ignore the haters.

Jevon @jevon_burke @brittanylynne8

Know I do..with certain levels of success comes ignorance and hate unfortunately. I'm 40 and wish I was half as successful at your ages..it's beyond dope to see imo. @PatrickMahomes Real ones rock with both of you

Stacy had a few words of encouragement for the Chiefs quarterback, telling him and Matthews to continue focusing on their positive lifestyles.

Stacy @TM16297 @brittanylynne8 @PatrickMahomes



Pray, God will guide you through challenging times. @PatrickMahomes you are an awesome QB. The public will have an eye on you and @brittanylynne8 at all time. It's difficult to live a life in public. Focus on doing good for your community & be a good role models to everyone.

Joshua Altman said that he has since come around after initially poking fun at Mahomes, re-iterating that haters will be there no matter what.

Joshua Altman @Army198523 @brittanylynne8 @PatrickMahomes You know at first I picked on you a little about the champagne, but now people are picking on you all a little too much and it's making me mad, bengals fan here. People need to leave you all alone and stop bullying at this point. Focus on each other, screw these haters.

*Samantha* tweeted her support, reminding the couple that they have far more fans than haters.

*Samantha* @sammy040590 @brittanylynne8 @PatrickMahomes I hate that the media spins every little thing into drama 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ just remember, for every hater, there are 10 supporters! Focus on your own circle, your happiness and precious little Sterling! (And the fur babies, of course!) ❤️

Kelsey Almery asserted that they are a beautiful couple with an admirable story, wishing them well on their future endeavors.

Kelsey Almery @tkalmery @brittanylynne8 @PatrickMahomes I'm so sorry for people being so rude to you. The relationship between you and Patrick is a beautiful love story. I hope people will start leaving you guys alone so you can just focus on Sterling and enjoy life! I love how much you guys love eachother!

PEACEFUL PRINCESS mentioned that fans are blessed to be able to witness a wholesome couple like Matthews and Mahomes.

PEACEFUL PRINCESS @Princes81811502 @brittanylynne8 @PatrickMahomes Brittany and Patrick are amazing! We are blessed to have them for n Kansas City! The world is filled with weird people and it's not Brittany or Patrick!

judy smith commented her support as well.

judy smith @judithenochs @brittanylynne8 @PatrickMahomes U2 are the best we love you let's go Chiefs and Britney team Brittany

Dillon Bishop scolded critics, telling them to leave the talented quarterback and his family alone.

Dillon Bishop @DillonBishop3 @brittanylynne8 @PatrickMahomes I've waited for a QB like Patrick my whole life.. If Patrick is happy I'm happy. Leave this man's family alone and let him live his life…..Damn…

The Relationship of Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback with his fiancée Brittany Matthews

Back in 2013, the couple met as high schoolers in Texas and went to the prom together. The future star quarterback was drafted by the Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft as Matthews was signed to play professional soccer in Iceland.

In September 2020, he proposed to Matthews at the Super Bowl ring ceremony. Both welcomed daughter Sterling Skye into the world in February 2020, and are presently planning a wedding for later this year.

Hopefully, rumors of the couple's unrest can be dropped, allowing the talented quarterback to return his focus to his promising NFL career.

