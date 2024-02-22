Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire set to be felicitated with Heroism Award for sheltering teen during deadly Kansas City parade shooting

It's been a week since the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade took a deadly turn in the shooting that killed one woman and injured 22 others, half of whom were under the age of 16. The Chiefs' parade quickly devolved into chaos after shots were fired outside Union Station but Super Bowl-winning running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was thinking on his feet, it turns out.

Helaire shielded a 13-year-old kid during the shooting, calming him down and making sure he was safe. The Chiefs star is now being honored with the Heroism Award from The Uvalde Foundation for Kids in lieu of his efforts.

Chiefs parade shooting: Teen's mother thanks Clyde Edwards-Helaire for helping her son

The mother of the teen later posted on Facebook, writing:

“Zach Cotten made it home safe. Huge thank you to Clyde Edwards #25 for sheltering and getting my child to safety. Clyde even went back to check on Zach to make sure he was still doing OK.”

For his part, Helaire made sure to give some advice to parents who were present at the parade.

He wrote in a statement:

"Being a person who suffers from PTSD, for the kids in the KC area and parents, refrain from mentioning and bringing up traumatic experiences.

"Always think positive and when those bad days come (because they will) comfort and knowing somewhere is with you is the best (medication). To all of the Kingdom! Smile today because we can always change tomorrow."

Latest on Chiefs parade shooters: 2 arrested on murder charges

Two individuals have since been charged in the Kansas City shooting that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said the two shooters–Dominic Miller, 18, Lyndell Mays, 23–who have been held in juvenile detention, will face charges of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and charges related to unlawful use of a weapon.

Per the NY Post, one of the alleged shooters later told investigators that he was "just being stupid" when he approached another group. This seemingly started the chaos that quickly devolved into the shooting.